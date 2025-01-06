iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

15.57
(-1.64%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

Sanginita Chemi. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.02

4.5

5.46

5.17

Depreciation

-0.66

-0.74

-0.65

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.25

-1.13

-1.51

-1.72

Working capital

-4.87

8.85

6.48

3.56

Other operating items

Operating

-4.76

11.46

9.78

6.54

Capital expenditure

0.23

0.76

0.9

0.94

Free cash flow

-4.53

12.22

10.68

7.49

Equity raised

42.68

35.95

28.06

21.15

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-5.76

5.72

3.69

1.11

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

32.38

53.9

42.43

29.76

Sanginita Chemi. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Sanginita Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.