Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.02
4.5
5.46
5.17
Depreciation
-0.66
-0.74
-0.65
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.25
-1.13
-1.51
-1.72
Working capital
-4.87
8.85
6.48
3.56
Other operating items
Operating
-4.76
11.46
9.78
6.54
Capital expenditure
0.23
0.76
0.9
0.94
Free cash flow
-4.53
12.22
10.68
7.49
Equity raised
42.68
35.95
28.06
21.15
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-5.76
5.72
3.69
1.11
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
32.38
53.9
42.43
29.76
