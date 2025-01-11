|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|11 Jan 2025
|31 Dec 2024
|SANGINITA CHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Jan-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended December 2024 . Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|11 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|17 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|1 May 2024
|26 Apr 2024
|To consider various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms & size of Rights Issue such as determination of Rights Issue price, rights entitlement ratio and the Record Date Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 01, 2024, has approved the terms of Right Issue and also approved the Letter of Offer, Record Date and other relevant documents for Rights Issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)
