Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Board Meeting

14.41
(-1.37%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:59:33 PM

Sanginita Chemi. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Jan 202531 Dec 2024
SANGINITA CHEMICALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 11-Jan-2025 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended December 2024 . Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/01/2025)
Board Meeting11 Oct 20243 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 11/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended Jun 30, 2024. Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/07/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 Sanginita Chemicals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting1 May 202426 Apr 2024
To consider various matters in connection with the Rights Issue including the specific terms & size of Rights Issue such as determination of Rights Issue price, rights entitlement ratio and the Record Date Sanginita Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 01, 2024, has approved the terms of Right Issue and also approved the Letter of Offer, Record Date and other relevant documents for Rights Issue (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 01/05/2024)

Sanginita Chemi.: Related News

No Record Found

