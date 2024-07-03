Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Summary

Initially in 2003, Sanginita Chemicals Limited started as a proprietorship under the name Sanginita Chemicals and Mr. Vijaysinh Chavda was the proprietor. On December 15, 2005, Sanginita Chemicals Incorporated as Private Limited under the name and style of Sanginita Chemicals Private Limited by promoters. On December 23, 2016, the Company got converted into a Public Limited Company retaining the name to Sanginita Chemicals Limited. The Company is a Manufacturer and Exporter of metal based inorganic speciality chemicals.The Company mainly engaged in production of Cuprous Chloride, Cupric Chloride and Copper Sulphate at its factory plant in Gandhinagar, Gujarat with the optimum total producing capacity. In addition, the Company has also undertaken production of various other chemical products.The Company came out with public issue of 45,66,000 Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each by raising capital aggregating to Rs. 10.04 Crore in March, 2017. The Company installed manufacturing capacity of following three major products viz. Cuprous Chloride, Copper Sulphate and Cupric Chloride & Other Products as 6,000 MT / P.A., 5,400 MT / P.A. and 800 MT / P.A. respectively. These products are used in dyes and pigment industries, paint industries, pharmaceuticals industries, electroplating industries, metal extraction industries and ink, Carbon paper, PVC pipe coating industries etc. The Company is currently located and supplying the products in India including supply to Merchant Exporter.