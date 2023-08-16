To

The Members of

Sanginita Chemicals Ltd.

Report on the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the (Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS Financial Statements in accordance with the standards on auditing (SAs) as specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ‘code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters Principal Audit Procedures/ Auditors Response 1 Appropriateness of Current / Non-current classification For the purpose of current/non-current classification of assets and liabilities, the Company has ascertained its normal operating cycle as twelve months. This is based on the nature of services and the time between the acquisition of assets or inventories for processing and their realization in cash and cash equivalents.The classification of assets and liabilities has been done on the basis of documentary evidences. Where conclusive evidences are not available, the classification has been done on the basis of managements best estimate of the period in which the assets would be realized or the liabilities would be settled. We have evaluated the reasonability of the managements estimates. 2 Inventories The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Chemicals. Inventories includes Copper material in Copper Sulphate Mother Liquor(In Liquid Form) and Copper material in Cupric Chloride Mother Liquor (In Liquid Form). The Company have technical Director who himself a Chemical Engineer who is involved in the valuation part of inventory. Therefore we have taken the valuation of these material in inventory valuation, as certified by the management.

Information other than the standalone Ind AS financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone Ind AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the companies (Indian Accounting standards Rules, 2015, as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

- Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

- Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

- Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company with reference to these standalone Ind AS Financial Statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the period is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i) As explained, the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii) As explained, the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

iii) As explained to us, no such amount is required to be transferred to the investor education and protection fund in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made there under.

iv) (a) The management has represented that , to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate ) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediates"), with the understanding, whether, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented , that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate ) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether, recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11 (e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) The company has not declared any dividend during the year;

(vi) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the period for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature of Tally prime software used by the company operates form dated 16.08.2023. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 of the Order.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Sanginita Chemicals Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the period ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the guidance note on audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation, and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence of the companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the companies Act,2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements.

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March, 31 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

"ANNEXURE B" TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

This is an annexure on the accounts of Sanginita Chemicals Ltd. as referred above in paragraph 2 under the heading ‘Report on other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statement for the year ended 31st March,2024:

I. In respect of Property, Plant and Equipment:

(a) (A) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is not havingany intangible assets as on 31/03/2024, therefore paragraph 3(i) (a) (B) of the order is not applicable.

(b) As explained to us, the company has a regular program of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of three years. In accordance with this program certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets.

(c) On the basis of information and explanation given to us and records examined, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in name of the company.

(d) On the basis of information and explanation given to us and records examined, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) On the basis of information and explanation given to us, there is no any proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under.

II. In respect of Inventories :

(a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the procedure followed by the management for such physical verification is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of his business.Nodiscrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on verification between physical inventories and the book records.

(b) The company has sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Five Crore Rupees from bank on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such bankis in agreement with the books of account of the company.

III. The Company has not made any investment or provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties covered in the Register maintained under section 189 of the Act., therefore ,paragraph 3 (iii) (a) to (f) of the Order are not applicable .

IV. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not advanced loans, given guarantees and provided securities to its directors and/or persons or firm or companies in which directors are interested.

Accordingly, therefore paragraph 3 (IV) of the order is not applicable.

V. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from public and therefore paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

VI. We have broadly reviewed the books of accounts relating to materials, labour and other items of cost maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records u/s. 148 (1) of the Companies Act. We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained.

VII. (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-Tax, Duty of Customs, Cess, Goods & Service Tax and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) There is no any statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) have not been deposited on account of anydispute as at March 31, 2024.

VIII. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessment under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) therefore clause3 (viii) of the order is not applicable.

IX. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lender therefore paragraph 3 (ix) (a) of the order is not applicable .

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender, therefore paragraph 3 (ix) (b) of the order is not applicable

(c) The company has not taken any term during the year therefore paragraph 3 (ix) (c) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that during the year the company has not raised loans on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

X. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, during the year, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments.

(b) During the year, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and accordingly paragraph 3 (x) (b) of the order is not applicable.

XI. (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the period.

(b) There is no any report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(e) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the company during the year".

XII. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is not a Nidhi Company.

Therefore, the paragraph 3 (xii) of the order is not applicable.

XIII. In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in notes to Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

XIV. (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

(b) We have considered, the internal audit report for the year under audit,issued to the company during the year, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

XV. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, therefore paragraph3 (xv) of the order is not applicable.

XVI. The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) of the order is not applicable.

XVII. The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

XVIII. During the year, there has been no resignation of the statutory auditors, therefore, clause3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable.

XIX. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

XX. The provision of section 135 of the companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the company, therefore.Paragraph3 (xx)of the order is not applicable.

XXI. This report deals with standalone financial statement,therefore paragraph 3 (xxi) of the order is not applicable.