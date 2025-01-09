Sanginita Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

This section contains certain forward-looking statements which are based on certain assumptions and expectations of certain future events.

Overall Review

The Company is engaged mainly in production of Cuprous Chloride, Cupric Chloride and Copper Sulphate at its factory situated at 1133, Near GIDC Phase-4 Chhatral, AT & P.O. Chhatral, Ta. Kalol, Gandhinagar (Gujarat) with the optimum total producing capacity. In addition, our Company has also undertaken production of various other chemical products.

The Company installed manufacturing capacity of following three major products viz. Cuprous Chloride, Copper Sulphate and Cupric Chloride & Other Products as 6,000 MT / P.A., 5,400 MT / P.A. and 800 MT / P.A. respectively. These products are widely used in dyes and pigment industries, paint industries, pharmaceuticals industries, electroplating industries, metal extraction industries and ink, Carbon paper, PVC pipe coating industries etc.

The Company is currently located and supplying the products in India including supply to Merchant Exporter. However, since last years, the Company has started Direct Export its products.

Industry Structure and developments

Chemical industry is one of the oldest industries in India. It does not only play a crucial role in meeting the daily needs of the common man, but which are required in almost all walks of life. Over the last decade, the Indian Chemical industry has evolved from being a basic chemical producer to becoming an innovative industry. With investments in R&D, the industry is registering significant growth in the knowledge sector comprising of specialty chemicals, fine chemicals and pharmaceuticals. With Asias growing contribution to the global chemical industry, India emerges as one of the focus destinations for chemical Companies worldwide. With the current size of approximately $108 billion, the Indian chemical industry accounts for 3% of the global chemical industry. Two distinct scenarios for the future emerge, based on how effectively the industry leverages its strengths and manages challenges. Specialty chemical segment in India is poised for substantial growth and offers immense potential for investment as well as employment generation.

Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance

The Gross revenue from operations of the Company for the year 2023-24 has increased from Rs. 14856.41 Lakhs to Rs. 15150.30 Lakhs. The Profitability of the Company was increased by 85% and reached to 76.98 Lakhs (PAT) from 41.61 Lakhs.

Financial Performance:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Current Year Previous Year Ended 31.03.2024 Ended 31.03.2023 Revenue from Operations(Gross) 15150.30 14856.41 Add: Other Operating Income - - Less: Total Expenditure 14664.50 14856.41 Profit before other income, interest, depreciation & tax 485.80 303.83 Add: Other Income 44.86 56.67 Profit before Interest Depreciation & Tax [PBIDT] 440.94 360.50 Add: Interest Income - - Earnings before Interest, Tax and Depreciation (EBITDA) 440.94 360.50 Less: Interest Expense 262.11 249.97 Less: Depreciation 74.43 55.32 Profit before tax 104.40 55.21 Less: Tax Expenses 27.42 13.60 Profit for the year 76.98 41.61

Details of significant changes in key financial ratios are as given below:

Sr. No. PARTICULARS UOM F.Y. 2022-23 F.Y.2023-24 GrowthYOY 1 Contribution to Exchequer Lakhs 2698.59 2 Revenue Growth % (24.99%) 1.98% 1.98% 3 EBITDA Lakhs 360.50 440.94 22.31% 4 EBITDA MARGIN % 2.43% 2.91% 0.48% 5 PBT Lakhs 55.21 104.4 89.10% 6 PAT Lakhs 41.61 76.98 85% 7 Net Worth Lakhs 4013.68 4079.41 1.64% 8 ROE % % 1.04 1.89 81.73% 9 NET DEBT Lakhs 2858.00 3286.59 15% 10 Debt Weight 1.66 1.90 - Equity 1.00 1.00 - 11 Working Capital Ratio Times 1.89 1.85 2.12% 12 Fixed Assets Turnover Ratio Times 38.72 27.01 30.24% 13 Debt Service Coverage Ratio Times 1.41 1.61 11.35% 14 Inventory Turnover Ratio Times 5.37 5.89 9.68% 15 Debtors Turnover Ratio Times 7.16 7.16 - 16 Interest Coverage Ratio Times 1.44 1.68 16.67%

There has been some improvement in the profitability of the Company during the financial year 2023-24 as the Company is recovering from the adverse effects of COVID-19 which also resulted into improvement in EBIDTA, PBT, PAT and ROE. In view of slight increase in turnover, cost reduction, increase in profitability and reduction in fixed assets due to depreciation in normal course etc, there has been improvement in fixed assets turnover and interest coverage ratio.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

The Company practices an internal control system which ensures proper handling and management of its assets. The internal control system of the Company is geared towards achieving efficiency in operations, effective monitoring and compliances with all applicable laws and regulations. The Company regularly conducts internal audit programs. The internal control department of the Company functions under the guidelines of the Audit Committee of the Company.

The Company regularly reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control system and suggests improvement for strengthening them.

Opportunities and threats

While the domestic and International economic conditions continue to remain challenging and are expected to remain for some more time, we expect that with wide range of products, quality standards and team efforts, your Company will be in a position to wither this situation. Your Company has continued to be the preferred supplier of many leading Companies and has been successful in expanding its approval base, adding leading players from the industry. Therefore, we expect that Your Company will continue to be in a position to gradually expand its market reach and market share as per opportunities.

The Company regularly insures all its assets to enable itself in case of any mis-happening. The Company has framed a risk management team which constantly monitors the Indian and international markets and guides the management of any sort of prevailing risk to the company. The commodities prices being internationally traded are affected by the global market demand and supply forces and the dollar rate. The risk management team plays a major role here. Moreover, the industry is labour oriented and business operations of the Company may be materially affected by strikes, lock outs or work stoppage.

Material Developments in Human Resources and Industrial Relations Front:

As the Company continues to grow, the focus has been on enhancing morale and capabilities of employees. The staff and workers are provided orientation and training for the development of soft and hard skills on a regular basis. Human Resource is a precious asset of your Company. Efforts are made to improve the performance, providing work satisfaction and performance based increments, safety and social status. The Industrial relations remained cordial at all organizational levels and work places. The Company makes regular efforts to maintain relation with Stakeholders by transparency, good governance, regular communication and effective transactions.

Outlook and Opportunities

Indian chemical industry is expected to register a growth of 8-9% in the next decade and is expected to double its share in global chemical industry to 5-6% in a very short time of period. Indian Chemical industry has the potential to grow significantly provided some of the key growth imperatives are taken care of. Securing Feedstock, Right Product Mix, M&A opportunities are currently the key imperatives for chemical industry in India. Few investment opportunities can be highlighted as:

- Chemical companies in India can either explore alternate feedstock or invest in setting up plants in resource rich nations to secure feedstock.

- Companies need to invest in exploring the right product mix to be competitive and profitable using the available feedstock in India i.e. Naphtha and its derivatives.

- Indian companies can explore possible Merger, JV opportunities for technology, capital or access to international market by taking advantage of increasing expansion of western companies in India.

- Chemical companies can invest in exploring strategic energy management and strategic water management to cut down their energy costs and contain water availability concerns.

- Companies can invest in upcoming PCPIRs in India and overcome challenges related to infrastructure, power and water availability.

- There are good opportunities in segments such as Specialty Chemicals, Specialty Polymers, for catering to huge emerging domestic demand as also as a manufacturing hub.

Risks and Concerns

The Company regularly insures all its assets to enable itself in case of any mishappening. The Company has framed a risk management division which constantly monitors the Indian and international markets and guides the management of any sort of prevailing risk to the Company.

Environment and Safety

The Company is committed to comply with the statutory requirements related to environment, health, safety and to prevent pollution through continuous improvement in processes, practices and EHS awareness. Your Company not only cares for compliances is this aspect but also contributes towards society health, safety and green environment.

The Company has continued to give special attention to Human Resources/Industrial Relations development. Industrial relations remained cordial throughout the year and there was no incidence of strike, lock out etc.

