SectorChemicals
Open₹3.4
Prev. Close₹3.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹3.4
Day's Low₹3.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.34
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.87
P/E29.25
EPS0.93
Divi. Yield0.18
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.49
13.49
1.33
1.33
Preference Capital
48.64
48.64
0
0
Reserves
92.3
76.78
-21.05
-19.87
Net Worth
154.43
138.91
-19.72
-18.54
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.23
1.5
1.19
0.53
yoy growth (%)
-17.94
25.13
123.49
-34.66
Raw materials
-1.18
-1.44
-1.15
-0.4
As % of sales
95.77
96.03
96.26
75.34
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.18
-0.14
-0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-1.07
-1.22
-1.16
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.7
-0.7
-0.7
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-1.57
Working capital
-0.49
0.91
-0.23
-1.77
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.94
25.13
123.49
-34.66
Op profit growth
6.11
-24.73
2.48
5.4
EBIT growth
-39.39
-18.42
4.69
46.24
Net profit growth
-25.25
2,609.03
-100.26
-1,847.11
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
211.78
193.08
1.33
12.22
12.27
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
211.78
193.08
1.33
12.22
12.27
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.84
2.79
0.72
8.5
277.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Chairman & Managing Director
Parag S Kothari
Joint Managing Director
Nikhil S Kothari
Executive Director
DEVEN PARAG KOTHARI
Non Executive Director
Jyoti Nirav Kothari
Independent Director
Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riddhi Kunal Saraiya
Reports by J D Orgochem Ltd
Summary
JD Orgochem Limited was incorporated as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Jaysynth Dyechem Limited to JD Orgochem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 December, 2003. JD Orgochems engages in manufacturing and trading of dyes and chemicals. The Company has plants at Turbhe and Patalganga in Maharashtra.The Company markets its products under the brand names Reactofix and Terenix, and is Indias largest exporter of reactive dyes, having received the best performance export awards from CHEMEXCIL. JDLs major clients include the Birla group, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textile, Century Enka, JCT Mills, Khatau, the Mafatlal group, Reliance, the Piramal group, etc. The company is implementing a balancing-cum-expansion scheme at its plants in Turbhe and Patalganga, to increase its production capacity from 4680 tpa to 6000 tpa.The company has implemented project for installation of additional facilities for manufacture of solvent dyes and acid dyes. The Company has also undertaken the upgradation of existing pollution control facilities. The total cost of these projects would be Rs. 410 million.The total production of Dyes & Pigments was 3603 MT in the year 2001 as compared to the previous year production of 3916 MT. The decrease in production was mainly due to subdued performance of end-user and over capacities over the years. As the company has reported heav
The Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹45.87 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘14
The PE and PB ratios of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is 29.25 and 3.28 as of 09 Jul ‘14
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Jul ‘14
Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.59%, 3 Years at -3.64%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at 1.49%.
