iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

J D Orgochem Ltd Share Price

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3.4
  • Day's High3.4
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close3.5
  • Day's Low3.4
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E29.25
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.34
  • EPS0.93
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.87
  • Div. Yield0.18
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

J D Orgochem Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

3.4

Prev. Close

3.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

3.4

Day's Low

3.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.34

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

45.87

P/E

29.25

EPS

0.93

Divi. Yield

0.18

J D Orgochem Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.05

Record Date: 18 Sep, 2024

arrow

20 Nov 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:59 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.68%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 26.30%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

J D Orgochem Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.49

13.49

1.33

1.33

Preference Capital

48.64

48.64

0

0

Reserves

92.3

76.78

-21.05

-19.87

Net Worth

154.43

138.91

-19.72

-18.54

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.23

1.5

1.19

0.53

yoy growth (%)

-17.94

25.13

123.49

-34.66

Raw materials

-1.18

-1.44

-1.15

-0.4

As % of sales

95.77

96.03

96.26

75.34

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.18

-0.14

-0.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-1.07

-1.22

-1.16

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.7

-0.7

-0.7

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-1.57

Working capital

-0.49

0.91

-0.23

-1.77

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.94

25.13

123.49

-34.66

Op profit growth

6.11

-24.73

2.48

5.4

EBIT growth

-39.39

-18.42

4.69

46.24

Net profit growth

-25.25

2,609.03

-100.26

-1,847.11

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

211.78

193.08

1.33

12.22

12.27

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

211.78

193.08

1.33

12.22

12.27

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.84

2.79

0.72

8.5

277.05

View Annually Results

J D Orgochem Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT J D Orgochem Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Parag S Kothari

Joint Managing Director

Nikhil S Kothari

Executive Director

DEVEN PARAG KOTHARI

Non Executive Director

Jyoti Nirav Kothari

Independent Director

Kulinkant Nathubhai Manek

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riddhi Kunal Saraiya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by J D Orgochem Ltd

Summary

JD Orgochem Limited was incorporated as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Jaysynth Dyechem Limited to JD Orgochem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 December, 2003. JD Orgochems engages in manufacturing and trading of dyes and chemicals. The Company has plants at Turbhe and Patalganga in Maharashtra.The Company markets its products under the brand names Reactofix and Terenix, and is Indias largest exporter of reactive dyes, having received the best performance export awards from CHEMEXCIL. JDLs major clients include the Birla group, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textile, Century Enka, JCT Mills, Khatau, the Mafatlal group, Reliance, the Piramal group, etc. The company is implementing a balancing-cum-expansion scheme at its plants in Turbhe and Patalganga, to increase its production capacity from 4680 tpa to 6000 tpa.The company has implemented project for installation of additional facilities for manufacture of solvent dyes and acid dyes. The Company has also undertaken the upgradation of existing pollution control facilities. The total cost of these projects would be Rs. 410 million.The total production of Dyes & Pigments was 3603 MT in the year 2001 as compared to the previous year production of 3916 MT. The decrease in production was mainly due to subdued performance of end-user and over capacities over the years. As the company has reported heav
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd share price today?

The Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹45.87 Cr. as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is 29.25 and 3.28 as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 09 Jul ‘14

What is the CAGR of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.59%, 3 Years at -3.64%, 1 Year at 0.00%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -15.00% and 1 Month at 1.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jaysynth Orgochem Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR J D Orgochem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.