J D Orgochem Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.23

1.5

1.19

0.53

yoy growth (%)

-17.94

25.13

123.49

-34.66

Raw materials

-1.18

-1.44

-1.15

-0.4

As % of sales

95.77

96.03

96.26

75.34

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.18

-0.14

-0.13

As % of sales

12.47

12.12

11.72

25.17

Other costs

-0.39

-0.34

-0.52

-0.6

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.12

23.05

43.92

112.68

Operating profit

-0.49

-0.46

-0.62

-0.6

OPM

-40.37

-31.22

-51.91

-113.2

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.7

-0.7

-0.7

Interest expense

-0.27

-0.11

-0.05

-0.04

Other income

0.74

0.22

0.15

0.19

Profit before tax

-0.85

-1.07

-1.22

-1.16

Taxes

0

-0.06

0

-1.57

Tax rate

0

6.48

0.03

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.85

-1.14

-1.22

-1.16

Exceptional items

0

0

1.18

17.27

Net profit

-0.85

-1.14

-0.04

16.11

yoy growth (%)

-25.25

2,609.03

-100.26

-1,847.11

NPM

-69.16

-75.92

-3.5

3,001.77

