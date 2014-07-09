Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.23
1.5
1.19
0.53
yoy growth (%)
-17.94
25.13
123.49
-34.66
Raw materials
-1.18
-1.44
-1.15
-0.4
As % of sales
95.77
96.03
96.26
75.34
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.18
-0.14
-0.13
As % of sales
12.47
12.12
11.72
25.17
Other costs
-0.39
-0.34
-0.52
-0.6
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.12
23.05
43.92
112.68
Operating profit
-0.49
-0.46
-0.62
-0.6
OPM
-40.37
-31.22
-51.91
-113.2
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.7
-0.7
-0.7
Interest expense
-0.27
-0.11
-0.05
-0.04
Other income
0.74
0.22
0.15
0.19
Profit before tax
-0.85
-1.07
-1.22
-1.16
Taxes
0
-0.06
0
-1.57
Tax rate
0
6.48
0.03
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.85
-1.14
-1.22
-1.16
Exceptional items
0
0
1.18
17.27
Net profit
-0.85
-1.14
-0.04
16.11
yoy growth (%)
-25.25
2,609.03
-100.26
-1,847.11
NPM
-69.16
-75.92
-3.5
3,001.77
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.