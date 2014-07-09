J D Orgochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.85
-1.07
-1.22
-1.16
Depreciation
-0.82
-0.7
-0.7
-0.7
Tax paid
0
-0.06
0
-1.57
Working capital
-0.49
0.91
-0.23
-1.77
Other operating items
Operating
-2.16
-0.93
-2.15
-3.63
Capital expenditure
0
0.7
-0.7
-72.88
Free cash flow
-2.16
-0.23
-2.85
-76.51
Equity raised
-37.99
-37.38
-38.9
-71.04
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.77
1.85
0.09
0.96
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-35.39
-35.77
-41.66
-146.6
