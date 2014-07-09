iifl-logo-icon 1
J D Orgochem Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014

QUICKLINKS FOR J D Orgochem Ltd

J D Orgochem FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.85

-1.07

-1.22

-1.16

Depreciation

-0.82

-0.7

-0.7

-0.7

Tax paid

0

-0.06

0

-1.57

Working capital

-0.49

0.91

-0.23

-1.77

Other operating items

Operating

-2.16

-0.93

-2.15

-3.63

Capital expenditure

0

0.7

-0.7

-72.88

Free cash flow

-2.16

-0.23

-2.85

-76.51

Equity raised

-37.99

-37.38

-38.9

-71.04

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

4.77

1.85

0.09

0.96

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-35.39

-35.77

-41.66

-146.6

