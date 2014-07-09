J D Orgochem Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.49
13.49
1.33
1.33
Preference Capital
48.64
48.64
0
0
Reserves
92.3
76.78
-21.05
-19.87
Net Worth
154.43
138.91
-19.72
-18.54
Minority Interest
Debt
0.24
0.66
19.45
18.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
154.67
139.57
-0.27
0.17
Fixed Assets
20.6
19.13
3.58
4.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
31.49
26.79
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.46
14.8
0
0
Networking Capital
74.45
60.75
-4.17
-4.24
Inventories
54.94
50.08
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
45.67
47.19
0
0.47
Debtor Days
139.24
Other Current Assets
10.39
9.05
0.95
0.94
Sundry Creditors
-29.5
-36.52
0
-0.51
Creditor Days
151.09
Other Current Liabilities
-7.05
-9.04
-5.12
-5.14
Cash
18.66
18.11
0.33
0.14
Total Assets
154.66
139.58
-0.25
0.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.