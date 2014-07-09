iifl-logo-icon 1
J D Orgochem Ltd Balance Sheet

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.49

13.49

1.33

1.33

Preference Capital

48.64

48.64

0

0

Reserves

92.3

76.78

-21.05

-19.87

Net Worth

154.43

138.91

-19.72

-18.54

Minority Interest

Debt

0.24

0.66

19.45

18.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

154.67

139.57

-0.27

0.17

Fixed Assets

20.6

19.13

3.58

4.27

Intangible Assets

Investments

31.49

26.79

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

9.46

14.8

0

0

Networking Capital

74.45

60.75

-4.17

-4.24

Inventories

54.94

50.08

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

45.67

47.19

0

0.47

Debtor Days

139.24

Other Current Assets

10.39

9.05

0.95

0.94

Sundry Creditors

-29.5

-36.52

0

-0.51

Creditor Days

151.09

Other Current Liabilities

-7.05

-9.04

-5.12

-5.14

Cash

18.66

18.11

0.33

0.14

Total Assets

154.66

139.58

-0.25

0.16

