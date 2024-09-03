|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of 06/2024-25 Board Meeting Intimation of Book Closure Intimation of Record Date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/09/2024) In compliance with Regulation 30 of Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby submit the proceedings of 50th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Thursday, 26th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/ Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/09/2024) Submission of Consolidated Scrutinizer Report (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
