J D Orgochem Ltd Summary

JD Orgochem Limited was incorporated as Jaysynth Dyechem Private Limited on October 5, 1973. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed from Jaysynth Dyechem Limited to JD Orgochem Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated 19 December, 2003. JD Orgochems engages in manufacturing and trading of dyes and chemicals. The Company has plants at Turbhe and Patalganga in Maharashtra.The Company markets its products under the brand names Reactofix and Terenix, and is Indias largest exporter of reactive dyes, having received the best performance export awards from CHEMEXCIL. JDLs major clients include the Birla group, Bombay Dyeing, Century Textile, Century Enka, JCT Mills, Khatau, the Mafatlal group, Reliance, the Piramal group, etc. The company is implementing a balancing-cum-expansion scheme at its plants in Turbhe and Patalganga, to increase its production capacity from 4680 tpa to 6000 tpa.The company has implemented project for installation of additional facilities for manufacture of solvent dyes and acid dyes. The Company has also undertaken the upgradation of existing pollution control facilities. The total cost of these projects would be Rs. 410 million.The total production of Dyes & Pigments was 3603 MT in the year 2001 as compared to the previous year production of 3916 MT. The decrease in production was mainly due to subdued performance of end-user and over capacities over the years. As the company has reported heavy losses the networth of the company was fully eroded and it was referred to BIFR.