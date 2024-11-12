iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

J D Orgochem Ltd Board Meeting

3.4
(-2.86%)
Jul 9, 2014|12:00:00 AM

J D Orgochem CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half financial year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of 07/2024-2025 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Outcome of 06/2024-25 Board Meeting
Board Meeting13 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of 05/2024-25 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting15 Jul 202415 Jul 2024
Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 15th July, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Alteration of the Object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company. 2. Appointment of M/s. KDA & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
JD ORGOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Outcome of 03/2024-2025 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 May 20243 May 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Effective Date
Board Meeting13 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
JD ORGOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. AHJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

J D Orgochem: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR J D Orgochem Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.