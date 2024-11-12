|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half financial year ended 30th September 2024. Outcome of 07/2024-2025 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Outcome of 06/2024-25 Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Jaysynth Orgochem Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of 05/2024-25 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 15th July, 2024, inter-alia considered and approved the following: 1. Alteration of the Object clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company, subject to approval of Members of the Company. 2. Appointment of M/s. KDA & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the Postal Ballot process in a fair and transparent manner. 3. Approval of Notice of Postal Ballot of the Company
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|JD ORGOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. the Audited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To recommend Final Dividend for the financial year ended 31st March 2024 if any. Outcome of 03/2024-2025 Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation of Effective Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|3 Feb 2024
|JD ORGOCHEM LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, 13th February, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 along with the Limited Review Report issued by M/s. AHJ & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditor of the Company. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
