To,

The Members, JD Orgochem Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of JD Orgochem Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024 the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2024 and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), the changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr. No. Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1. Scheme of Arrangement Audit Procedures Performed [Refer to Accounting Policies no. XXIII to the Financial Statements – "Business combination under common control" and Note 35 to the Financial Statements. Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following: Pursuant to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Order dated April 17, 2024, Jaysynth Dyestu (India) Limited, Jaysynth Impex Private Limited amalgamated with the company. • Obtaining an understanding of and assessing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of the Companys key internal controls over the accounting of business combination. The Company has accounted for the business combination using the pooling of interest method in accordance with Appendix C of Ind AS 103 – Business Combination (the ‘Standard). All assets and liabilities of the demerged undertakings have been transferred to the Company and recorded at their respective carrying values in the books of accounts of the Company w.e.f April 1, 2023 (being the appointed date). • Evaluating the accounting treatment of the Scheme in the books of accounts and to ensure the same has been applied as per the treatment given in the Scheme as approved by the NCLT. Consequent on the Scheme coming into effect and in accordance with the Share Exchange ratio as provided in the Scheme, on 21st May, 2024, the Company has considered and approved allotment of 12,16,55,800 fully paid up Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- each to the eligible shareholders of erstwhile Jaysynth Dyestu (India) Limited and 63,00,00,000 fully paid up 2% Redeemable Non-convertible Non-cumulative Non-participating Preference Shares of Rs. 1/- each to the eligible shareholders of erstwhile Jaysynth Impex Private Limited. Accordingly, the Company shall allot the aforesaid shares to the eligible shareholders as on the ‘Record Date fixed for the said purpose. • Evaluating managements alignment of accounting policies by comparing the significant accounting policies of demerged undertakings with the Companys accounting policies. The financial information in the financial statements in respect of prior periods is restated as if the business combination had occurred from the beginning of the preceding period in the financial statements, irrespective of the actual date of the combination. • We tested managements computation of determining the amount determined to be recorded in the capital reserve. Considering the magnitude and complex accounting involved, the aforesaid business combination treatment in financial statements has been considered to be a key audit matter. • Assessing of appropriateness of disclosures provided in the financial statements. 2) Carrying value of investment in wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Jaysynth (Europe) Limited (hereinafter referred to as JEL) i) Obtained and read audited financial statements and report of JEL to identify any disclosure for impairment of assets. Management regularly reviews whether there are any adverse indicators in respect of investment in JEL. ii) Reliance was placed on audited financial statements prepared in functional currency (Rs.) audited by the Indian auditor. The accounts of JEL are prepared by the Chartered Accountant, a practicing member firm of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales (ICAEW) who is subject to ethical and other professional requirements detailed in ICAEWs regulations and guidance. iii) Assessing the appropriateness of the companys valuation methodology applied in determining recoverable amount and key underlying assumptions. Financial Statements prepared in functional currency () were audited by the Indian auditor.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to the Board report, Corporate Governance report and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statement and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of the Management and those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including Other Comprehensive Income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone financial statements, the management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. Pursuant to the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of subsection (11) of Section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure "A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31st March, 2024 has been paid/provided by the Company to its Directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act;

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have pending litigations as at 31st March, 2024 that have a material impact on its financial position in its standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provisions, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivatives contracts;

iii. The company has transferred amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March, 2024;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) of The Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as provided under (a) and (b) above, contains any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed by the Company in the previous financial year , declared and paid during the year is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) No interim dividend is declared and paid by the Company during the year in accordance with the section 123 of the Act. (c) The final dividend amount proposed by the board of directors of the Company for the year , which is subject to the approval of members at the ensuing annual general meeting, is in accordance with the section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. Based on our examinations which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As Proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023 for reporting under Rule 11(g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors Rules) 2014 on preservation of Audit Trail as per the Statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024

ANNEXURE - A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Annexure "A" referred to in "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report to the Members of JD ORGOCHEM LIMITED of even date:

1. a. In respect of Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

i. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment and relevant details of right-to-use assets.

ii. The Company has maintained proper records of intangible assets.

b. As explained to us, the Company has a phased program for physical verification of the property, plant & equipment for all locations. In our opinion and, the frequency of verification is reasonable, considering the size of the Company and nature of its property, plant and equipment. Pursuant to the program of the physical verification of property, plant and equipment, physical verification of the assets has been carried out during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanation given by the management and based on our examination of the financial statements / registered deed / conveyance deed / Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement duly approved by National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the Company) disclosed in the financial statements included in property, plant and equipment and capital work-in progress are held in the name of the Company, except for the following which are not held in the name of the Company.

Description of Property Gross Carrying Value ( In Crores) Held in the Name of Whether Promoter, Director or their Relative or Employee Period Held –Indicate Range where Appropriate Reasons for not being held in the name of the Company Leasehold Land & Building -Plot no A-29, MIDC, Patalganga 1.60 Jaysynth Dyestu (India) Limited No 15 Years Property acquired / transferred upon amalgamtion of the Jaysynth Dyestu (India) Limited with the Company pursuant to sanction of the Scheme by NCLT on 17-04- 2024, which became effective on 03-05-2024 Leasehold Land -Plot No A-4/3, MIDC, Patalganga Building -Plot No A-4/3, MIDC, Patalganga 0.24 Jaysynth Impex Private Limited No 37 Years Property acquired / transferred upon amalgamtion of the Jaysynth Impex Private Limited with the Company pursuant to sanction of the Scheme by NCLT on 17-04-2024, which became effective on 03-05- 2024 3.67 Leasehold Land -Plot No 17/34 & 17/35MIDC, Taloja Building -Plot No 17/34 & 17/35, MIDC, Taloja 0.06 Jaysynth Impex Private Limited No 24 Years Property acquired / transferred upon amalgamtion of the Jaysynth Impex Private Limited with the Company pursuant to sanction of the Scheme by NCLT on 17-04-2024, which became effective on 03-05- 2024 1.58

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(d) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended, and rules made thereunder. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(i)(e) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

2. (a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals during the year, except for goods in transit and those lying with third parties. The procedures of physical verification of the inventories followed by the management are reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the Company and nature of its business. As per the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verification of inventories as compared to book records.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, in aggregate, from bank based on security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such bank, which are in agreement with the books of account.

3. In respect of any investments in, provided guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(a) A) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted loans to a company which is a related party during the year . In respect of loan granted in earlier year to a companies which are related parties, the balance outstanding at the Balance sheet date with respect to such loan is Rs. 130 Lakhs

B) The company has granted aggregate amount of Rs. 16.75 Lakhs by way of loans & advances to its employees, and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date with respect to loan & advances to employees is Rs. 14.54 Lakhs.

(b) The terms & conditions of the grant of above loans are not prejudicial to the companys interest.

(c) In respect of loans & advances to employees, schedule of repayment and payment of interest have been stipulated and repayments or receipts thereof are generally regular. (d) In respect of loans granted which are repayable on demand, the aggregate amount is Rs. 1.30 Crores which is 89.94% of the total loans and the aggregate amount of loan granted to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 is Rs. 1.30 Crores.

4. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, to the extent applicable with respect to the investments made. The Company has not provided any loans, guarantee and security during the year.

5. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, no deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits have been accepted by the Company within the meaning of Section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. The Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company.

7. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, sales tax, custom duty, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. No undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid statutory dues were outstanding as at the last day of the financial year for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues mentioned in clause (vii) (a) which have been not deposited on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no transactions not recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(viii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

9. (a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) On the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any term loan during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the standalone financial statements, in our opinion the Company has not utilized funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes. (e) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint venture. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not raised any funds on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint venture and associates. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised any money by way of Initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instrument) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year or in the recent past. Therefore, the provisions of clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. 11. (a) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of material fraud by the Company or on the Company, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the Management. (b) During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Based on our audit procedure performed and according to the information and explanation given to us, no whistle blower complaints received during the year by the Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

12. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, all the transactions with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and all the details have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standard.

14. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company and presented to the Audit Committee during the year and till date, in determining nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions prescribed under Section 192 of the Act with directors or persons connected with them during the year

16. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided by the management and the records examined by us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the said Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred any cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has spent the entire corporate social responsibility (CSR) in accordance with its CSR policy adopted. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

21. CARO 2020 is not applicable to the subsidiary company incorporated outside India and hence para 3(xxi) of the order is not applicable to the company.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

ANNEXURE "B" REFERRED TO IN "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" SECTION OF OUR REPORT TO THE MEMBERS OF JD ORGOCHEM LIMITED OF EVEN DATE: Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of JD ORGOCHEM LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

1. Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

2. Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

3. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding their reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of Management and Directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

4. Inherent limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

5. Opinion

In our opinion, the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, broadly, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential Component of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.