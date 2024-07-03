Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹8.7
Prev. Close₹8.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.55
Day's High₹9.13
Day's Low₹8.7
52 Week's High₹11.39
52 Week's Low₹5.65
Book Value₹-83.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.79
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
20.58
20.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-178.91
-183.07
-168.66
-145.66
Net Worth
-158.33
-162.49
-148.08
-125.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.12
56.87
191.58
316.73
yoy growth (%)
-20.66
-70.31
-39.51
-0.72
Raw materials
-26.82
-44.43
-210.41
-236.39
As % of sales
59.45
78.11
109.82
74.63
Employee costs
-2.68
-3.65
-3.92
-8.7
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.89
-11.31
-73.96
26.83
Depreciation
-3.55
-6.58
-8.15
-10.89
Tax paid
-1.13
-3.31
22.58
27.42
Working capital
26.1
6.93
-65.53
-83.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.66
-70.31
-39.51
-0.72
Op profit growth
-3,163.46
-99.44
-175.65
26.2
EBIT growth
-173.23
-86.66
-198.3
-2.44
Net profit growth
-113.76
-85.92
-4.92
-592.29
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
413.41
265.13
240.27
211.69
166.94
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
413.41
265.13
240.27
211.69
166.94
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.41
0.9
3.25
4.05
3.18
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Pravin S Herlekar
Independent Director
Vikas N Telvekar
Director
Laxmikant Kabra
Director
Prakash H Rao
Company Secretary
Sunny Pagare
Independent Director
Bhavana Parmanand Shewakramani
Addtnl Independent Director
Neha Agarwal
Independent Director
Archana Dakhale
Additional Director.
Suresh Jiwalal Kataria
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Proprietorship Firm under the name M/s. Omkar Chemicals in 1983, with Mr. Pravin S. Herlekar as the Proprietor. On February 24, 2005, it changed to a Private Limited Company known as Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited on March 18, 2010. Company is mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of Specialty Chemicals and Intermediates for Chemical and Allied Industries.The Company took over the business of Omkar Chemicals, a proprietary concern in June, 2005 with 6 MT capacity per annum for manufacture of molybdenum derivatives. At the time of takeover in June, 2005, the installed capacity was 318 MT and the product range was cobalt, selenium & iodine derivatives in addition to molybdenum derivatives. In 2006-07, the Firm expanded the total installed capacity to 325 MT which further increased to 375 MT in 2007-08. In March, 2009, the Company set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur (E), Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 2 with an installed capacity of 375 MT. With the setting up of Unit 2, the companies total installed capacity increased to 750 MT. The Company recently set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur, Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 3 with an installed capacity of 200 MT through internal accruals. With the set up of Unit 3, the Companys total installed capacity increased to 95
The Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.13 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹18.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹11.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at -35.94%, 1 Year at 4.82%, 6 Month at 27.75%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at 4.44%.
