Summary

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Proprietorship Firm under the name M/s. Omkar Chemicals in 1983, with Mr. Pravin S. Herlekar as the Proprietor. On February 24, 2005, it changed to a Private Limited Company known as Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited on March 18, 2010. Company is mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of Specialty Chemicals and Intermediates for Chemical and Allied Industries.The Company took over the business of Omkar Chemicals, a proprietary concern in June, 2005 with 6 MT capacity per annum for manufacture of molybdenum derivatives. At the time of takeover in June, 2005, the installed capacity was 318 MT and the product range was cobalt, selenium & iodine derivatives in addition to molybdenum derivatives. In 2006-07, the Firm expanded the total installed capacity to 325 MT which further increased to 375 MT in 2007-08. In March, 2009, the Company set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur (E), Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 2 with an installed capacity of 375 MT. With the setting up of Unit 2, the companies total installed capacity increased to 750 MT. The Company recently set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur, Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 3 with an installed capacity of 200 MT through internal accruals. With the set up of Unit 3, the Companys total installed capacity increased to 95

