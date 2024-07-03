iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Share Price

9.13
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.7
  • Day's High9.13
  • 52 Wk High11.39
  • Prev. Close8.7
  • Day's Low8.7
  • 52 Wk Low 5.65
  • Turnover (lac)5.55
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-83.07
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.79
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

8.7

Prev. Close

8.7

Turnover(Lac.)

5.55

Day's High

9.13

Day's Low

8.7

52 Week's High

11.39

52 Week's Low

5.65

Book Value

-83.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM

06 Jan, 2025|07:12 PM
Jun-2022Mar-2022Dec-2021Sep-2021
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 14.70%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 14.70%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 85.22%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

20.58

20.58

20.58

20.58

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-178.91

-183.07

-168.66

-145.66

Net Worth

-158.33

-162.49

-148.08

-125.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.12

56.87

191.58

316.73

yoy growth (%)

-20.66

-70.31

-39.51

-0.72

Raw materials

-26.82

-44.43

-210.41

-236.39

As % of sales

59.45

78.11

109.82

74.63

Employee costs

-2.68

-3.65

-3.92

-8.7

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.89

-11.31

-73.96

26.83

Depreciation

-3.55

-6.58

-8.15

-10.89

Tax paid

-1.13

-3.31

22.58

27.42

Working capital

26.1

6.93

-65.53

-83.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.66

-70.31

-39.51

-0.72

Op profit growth

-3,163.46

-99.44

-175.65

26.2

EBIT growth

-173.23

-86.66

-198.3

-2.44

Net profit growth

-113.76

-85.92

-4.92

-592.29

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

413.41

265.13

240.27

211.69

166.94

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

413.41

265.13

240.27

211.69

166.94

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.41

0.9

3.25

4.05

3.18

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Pravin S Herlekar

Independent Director

Vikas N Telvekar

Director

Laxmikant Kabra

Director

Prakash H Rao

Company Secretary

Sunny Pagare

Independent Director

Bhavana Parmanand Shewakramani

Addtnl Independent Director

Neha Agarwal

Independent Director

Archana Dakhale

Additional Director.

Suresh Jiwalal Kataria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Proprietorship Firm under the name M/s. Omkar Chemicals in 1983, with Mr. Pravin S. Herlekar as the Proprietor. On February 24, 2005, it changed to a Private Limited Company known as Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited on March 18, 2010. Company is mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of Specialty Chemicals and Intermediates for Chemical and Allied Industries.The Company took over the business of Omkar Chemicals, a proprietary concern in June, 2005 with 6 MT capacity per annum for manufacture of molybdenum derivatives. At the time of takeover in June, 2005, the installed capacity was 318 MT and the product range was cobalt, selenium & iodine derivatives in addition to molybdenum derivatives. In 2006-07, the Firm expanded the total installed capacity to 325 MT which further increased to 375 MT in 2007-08. In March, 2009, the Company set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur (E), Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 2 with an installed capacity of 375 MT. With the setting up of Unit 2, the companies total installed capacity increased to 750 MT. The Company recently set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur, Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 3 with an installed capacity of 200 MT through internal accruals. With the set up of Unit 3, the Companys total installed capacity increased to 95
Company FAQs

What is the Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹9.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹18.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -0.10 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is ₹5.65 and ₹11.39 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.40%, 3 Years at -35.94%, 1 Year at 4.82%, 6 Month at 27.75%, 3 Month at -1.69% and 1 Month at 4.44%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 14.71 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 85.22 %

