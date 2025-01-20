Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
55.92
10.34
13.5
26.8
Op profit growth
54.93
21.49
6.89
21.01
EBIT growth
71.3
25.22
-9.05
22.18
Net profit growth
26.07
79.05
-34.02
28.47
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
19.55
19.67
17.87
18.97
EBIT margin
17.7
16.11
14.2
17.72
Net profit margin
7.4
9.15
5.64
9.71
RoCE
17.68
11.59
10.94
15.45
RoNW
4.2
3.97
2.56
4.42
RoA
1.84
1.64
1.08
2.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
14.57
11.54
6.65
10.23
Dividend per share
1.5
1.5
1.5
1.5
Cash EPS
10.49
6.78
0.76
7.06
Book value per share
94.98
81.91
69.9
64.73
Valuation ratios
P/E
5.81
6.77
10.73
5.43
P/CEPS
8.07
11.53
93.27
7.86
P/B
0.89
0.95
1.02
0.85
EV/EBIDTA
7.01
10.17
10.31
7.95
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
12.15
14.86
25.36
16.63
Tax payout
-41.17
-14.06
-31.07
-31.49
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
91.45
117.72
121.76
90.26
Inventory days
83.27
119.23
119.4
108.11
Creditor days
-91.47
-96.13
-80.47
-70.34
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.59
-2.95
-2.37
-4.98
Net debt / equity
1.11
1.23
1.37
0.99
Net debt / op. profit
2.69
3.99
4.37
3.15
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-70.15
-63.26
-67.06
-65.93
Employee costs
-4.34
-5.41
-5.79
-4.69
Other costs
-5.95
-11.65
-9.26
-10.4
