Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.89
-11.31
-73.96
26.83
Depreciation
-3.55
-6.58
-8.15
-10.89
Tax paid
-1.13
-3.31
22.58
27.42
Working capital
26.1
6.93
-65.53
-83.59
Other operating items
Operating
20.51
-14.28
-125.06
-40.22
Capital expenditure
-34.54
-16.81
1.59
-12.46
Free cash flow
-14.02
-31.09
-123.46
-52.68
Equity raised
-363.99
-314.09
-65.08
246.83
Investing
0.33
-10.54
10.78
-13.77
Financing
113.92
124.54
175
55.77
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-263.77
-231.19
-2.77
236.15
No Record Found
