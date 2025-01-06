iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.13
(4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:19 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Omkar Spl.Chem. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.89

-11.31

-73.96

26.83

Depreciation

-3.55

-6.58

-8.15

-10.89

Tax paid

-1.13

-3.31

22.58

27.42

Working capital

26.1

6.93

-65.53

-83.59

Other operating items

Operating

20.51

-14.28

-125.06

-40.22

Capital expenditure

-34.54

-16.81

1.59

-12.46

Free cash flow

-14.02

-31.09

-123.46

-52.68

Equity raised

-363.99

-314.09

-65.08

246.83

Investing

0.33

-10.54

10.78

-13.77

Financing

113.92

124.54

175

55.77

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-263.77

-231.19

-2.77

236.15

Omkar Spl.Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.