|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.12
56.87
191.58
316.73
yoy growth (%)
-20.66
-70.31
-39.51
-0.72
Raw materials
-26.82
-44.43
-210.41
-236.39
As % of sales
59.45
78.11
109.82
74.63
Employee costs
-2.68
-3.65
-3.92
-8.7
As % of sales
5.94
6.42
2.04
2.74
Other costs
-8.24
-9.03
-20.61
-14.32
As % of sales (Other Cost)
18.27
15.88
10.75
4.52
Operating profit
7.37
-0.24
-43.36
57.31
OPM
16.33
-0.42
-22.63
18.09
Depreciation
-3.55
-6.58
-8.15
-10.89
Interest expense
-5.56
-4.93
-26.12
-21.82
Other income
0.85
0.44
3.68
2.24
Profit before tax
-0.89
-11.31
-73.96
26.83
Taxes
-1.13
-3.31
22.58
27.42
Tax rate
126.86
29.33
-30.52
102.21
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-2.03
-14.63
-51.38
54.26
Exceptional items
4.04
0
-52.58
-163.62
Net profit
2.01
-14.63
-103.96
-109.35
yoy growth (%)
-113.76
-85.92
-4.92
-592.29
NPM
4.46
-25.72
-54.26
-34.52
