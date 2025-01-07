iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.41
(3.07%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:40 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.12

56.87

191.58

316.73

yoy growth (%)

-20.66

-70.31

-39.51

-0.72

Raw materials

-26.82

-44.43

-210.41

-236.39

As % of sales

59.45

78.11

109.82

74.63

Employee costs

-2.68

-3.65

-3.92

-8.7

As % of sales

5.94

6.42

2.04

2.74

Other costs

-8.24

-9.03

-20.61

-14.32

As % of sales (Other Cost)

18.27

15.88

10.75

4.52

Operating profit

7.37

-0.24

-43.36

57.31

OPM

16.33

-0.42

-22.63

18.09

Depreciation

-3.55

-6.58

-8.15

-10.89

Interest expense

-5.56

-4.93

-26.12

-21.82

Other income

0.85

0.44

3.68

2.24

Profit before tax

-0.89

-11.31

-73.96

26.83

Taxes

-1.13

-3.31

22.58

27.42

Tax rate

126.86

29.33

-30.52

102.21

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-2.03

-14.63

-51.38

54.26

Exceptional items

4.04

0

-52.58

-163.62

Net profit

2.01

-14.63

-103.96

-109.35

yoy growth (%)

-113.76

-85.92

-4.92

-592.29

NPM

4.46

-25.72

-54.26

-34.52

Omkar Spl.Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.