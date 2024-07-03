Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2016
|Dec-2015
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
Gross Sales
367.8
300.07
191.24
166.33
159.33
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
367.8
300.07
191.24
166.33
159.33
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.3
0.89
0.85
0.87
4.71
Total Income
370.1
300.96
192.09
167.21
164.05
Total Expenditure
294.53
247.07
153.12
134.96
130.38
PBIDT
75.57
53.89
38.97
32.25
33.68
Interest
18.13
12.13
10.51
10.77
6.53
PBDT
57.44
41.76
28.47
21.46
27.14
Depreciation
12.53
5.85
3.58
7.98
4.26
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
8.55
8.47
6.03
3.25
6.78
Deferred Tax
3.32
0.86
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
33.04
26.58
18.86
10.23
16.09
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
33.04
26.58
18.86
10.23
16.09
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
33.04
26.58
18.86
10.23
16.09
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.06
12.92
9.16
5.21
8.19
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20.58
20.58
20.58
19.62
19.62
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
76,05,360
70,58,924
7,79,03,072
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
36.96
35.95
39.7
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
67,73,333
45,00,000
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
52.21
35.79
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
32.92
22.93
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
61,99,311
80,69,080
1,18,34,928
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
47.79
64.19
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
30.12
41.11
60.29
PBIDTM(%)
20.54
17.95
20.37
19.38
21.13
PBDTM(%)
15.61
13.91
14.88
12.9
17.03
PATM(%)
8.98
8.85
9.86
6.15
10.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.