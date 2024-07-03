iifl-logo-icon 1
Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.52
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2016Dec-2015Dec-2014Dec-2013Dec-2012

Gross Sales

367.8

300.07

191.24

166.33

159.33

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

367.8

300.07

191.24

166.33

159.33

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.3

0.89

0.85

0.87

4.71

Total Income

370.1

300.96

192.09

167.21

164.05

Total Expenditure

294.53

247.07

153.12

134.96

130.38

PBIDT

75.57

53.89

38.97

32.25

33.68

Interest

18.13

12.13

10.51

10.77

6.53

PBDT

57.44

41.76

28.47

21.46

27.14

Depreciation

12.53

5.85

3.58

7.98

4.26

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

8.55

8.47

6.03

3.25

6.78

Deferred Tax

3.32

0.86

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

33.04

26.58

18.86

10.23

16.09

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

33.04

26.58

18.86

10.23

16.09

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

33.04

26.58

18.86

10.23

16.09

EPS (Unit Curr.)

16.06

12.92

9.16

5.21

8.19

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20.58

20.58

20.58

19.62

19.62

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

76,05,360

70,58,924

7,79,03,072

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

36.96

35.95

39.7

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

67,73,333

45,00,000

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

52.21

35.79

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

32.92

22.93

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

61,99,311

80,69,080

1,18,34,928

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

47.79

64.19

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

30.12

41.11

60.29

PBIDTM(%)

20.54

17.95

20.37

19.38

21.13

PBDTM(%)

15.61

13.91

14.88

12.9

17.03

PATM(%)

8.98

8.85

9.86

6.15

10.09

