Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
20.58
20.58
20.58
20.58
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-178.91
-183.07
-168.66
-145.66
Net Worth
-158.33
-162.49
-148.08
-125.08
Minority Interest
Debt
228.09
233.31
229.5
232.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
2.6
2.69
2.69
Total Liabilities
69.76
73.42
84.11
110.32
Fixed Assets
27.91
53.14
68.43
76.29
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.71
0.38
0.35
10.92
Deferred Tax Asset Net
6.04
9.85
13.27
18.62
Networking Capital
34.83
9.66
1.89
3.04
Inventories
1.32
3.83
2.9
4.33
Inventory Days
10.67
24.57
8.24
Sundry Debtors
13.73
4.66
8.69
10.3
Debtor Days
111.05
29.9
19.62
Other Current Assets
36.39
27.61
16.07
16.89
Sundry Creditors
-10.28
-18.03
-20.26
-19.21
Creditor Days
83.15
115.7
36.59
Other Current Liabilities
-6.33
-8.41
-5.5
-9.27
Cash
0.26
0.4
0.17
1.46
Total Assets
69.75
73.43
84.11
110.33
