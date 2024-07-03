Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Summary

Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited was originally incorporated as a Proprietorship Firm under the name M/s. Omkar Chemicals in 1983, with Mr. Pravin S. Herlekar as the Proprietor. On February 24, 2005, it changed to a Private Limited Company known as Omkar Specialty Chemicals Private Limited. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company under the name Omkar Speciality Chemicals Limited on March 18, 2010. Company is mainly engaged in manufacture and sale of Specialty Chemicals and Intermediates for Chemical and Allied Industries.The Company took over the business of Omkar Chemicals, a proprietary concern in June, 2005 with 6 MT capacity per annum for manufacture of molybdenum derivatives. At the time of takeover in June, 2005, the installed capacity was 318 MT and the product range was cobalt, selenium & iodine derivatives in addition to molybdenum derivatives. In 2006-07, the Firm expanded the total installed capacity to 325 MT which further increased to 375 MT in 2007-08. In March, 2009, the Company set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur (E), Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 2 with an installed capacity of 375 MT. With the setting up of Unit 2, the companies total installed capacity increased to 750 MT. The Company recently set up a new manufacturing facility at Badlapur, Thane, Maharashtra viz. Unit 3 with an installed capacity of 200 MT through internal accruals. With the set up of Unit 3, the Companys total installed capacity increased to 950 MT.Pursuant to a Share Purchase Agreement dated May 14, 2010 between the Company and the shareholders of Rishichem Research Limited, the Company purchased 1078 Equity Shares of Rishichem Research Limited thereby holding 99.82% and making it the Companys wholly owned Subsidiary. In August 2010, the Company received ISO-9001-2008 certification for the Unit 2 in respect of Quality Management Systems. In 2011, it set up a research center at Companys Unit No. IV. In 2012, it ventured into pharmaceutical business with the recent acquisition of LASA Laboratory Private Limited located at Mahad. In 2013, it acquired the rights of the Plot No. W-93(A), admeasuring about 720 sq,mtrs situated at MIDC, Badlapur (East), Thane 421503, which earlier belonged to M/s Desh Chemicals Pvt Ltd.In 2015, the company commissioned New Facility at Chiplun, which became operational in 2016. In addition to this, it completed the phase I expansion of manufacturing facilities of M/s Lasa Laboratory Private Limited, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company located at Mahad and started commercial production from the said expanded facilities in 2016. The Company ventured into Flavor and Fragrance segment in 2016. In 2015-16, the Board of Directors of Company approved the merger of Lasa Laboratory Private Limited, Urdhwa Chemicals Company Private Limited, Rishichem Research Limited, Desh Chemicals Limited and Lasa Supergenerics Limited with the Company and the Veterinary API Undertaking of the Company was demerged and transferred to Lasa Supergenerics Limited through a Scheme of Arrangement.