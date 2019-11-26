Omkar Speciality Chemicals Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

GLOBAL CHEMICAL SCENARIO

The overall global economy was affected in the recent past due to COVID-19 pandemic and the economic output is still expected to remain below pre-pandemic operations. Though the global recovery has been showing some sign of revival, it is still uncertain as to how the revival will happen. The recovery paths have been different across different countries as well as across sectors. The reasons for this uncertainty depend on many factors the main among them is the access to vaccines for the citizens in different countries. Various governments in developed as well as emerging economies have offered different stimulus packages but the impact of the same is yet to be seen clearly.

INDIAN CHEMICAL SCENARIO

The government of India had imposed a lockdown in public movement and economic activity from the 4th week of March 2020. Though essential business and services were excluded from this lockdown this had a serious impact on the overall activity in the economy and the countries did suffer a major setback.

With the pandemic gradually coming under control and the major drive for vaccination, the economy is showing significant sign of revival, though it will be difficult to make any concrete statement on the rate at which the revival will happen. However, one can certainly say that the overall environment is becoming positive gradually and the country expects to come to normalcy in next few Quarters. Since Indian economy depends much on agriculture and this sector is probably the least impacted by the lockdown, this gives a ray of hope to us for the sustainability and revival of our industrial sector.

OVERVIEW OF SPECIALITY CHEMICALS SECTOR

Speciality Chemical industry is known for its end use performance enhancing applications. Its a blend of base chemicals and marketed on the basis of their quality or utility, rather than product composition or brand. Products are relatively high value, but low volume molecules as compared to basic chemicals or commodity chemical products.

GLOBAL SPECIALITY CHEMICALS MARKET

Going through the various reports and based on the past experiences, the global speciality chemical markets should grow at a CAGR of 5-6% annually. As new applications keep developing for the end consumer products, the demand for speciality chemicals required for these applications will continue to rise. India has an important role to play in this sector since our country has all the relevant infrastructure such as talent and resources for development of such products. This segment is essentially driven by extensive product research and innovation as against the mass consumption of heavy chemicals. Many a times, speciality chemicals are required for specific applications which calls for articulate technology and a good customer services.

India is the 6th largest producer and consumption of chemicals worldwide. The speciality chemicals industry in India is growing at a rate of 13-14% on account of domestic consumption and exports to other countries. The industry services both the local as well as global market. The key speciality chemicals segments in India are pharmaceuticals, agro chemicals, paints, construction chemicals, dyes and pigments, personal care, etc. Closure of manufacturing plants in the European union and China on account of increasing environmental concern has opened up new opportunities for Indian manufacturers to take advantage of the demand-supply gap. Indian speciality chemical industry can certainly avail this opportunity while addressing the environmental, health and safety issues related to this industry.

SECTOR WISE OUTLOOK

Your company is engaged in manufacturing of speciality chemicals required for

a. Pharmaceuticals

b. Industrial chemicals

c. Feed and nutrition

d. Fragrance & flavours

India has a significant position in pharmaceuticals segment w.r.t. manufacture of APIs and formulations. The domestic market for pharmaceuticals is driven by the growing population and various healthcare measures taken by the Government of India. India also exports its products to a large number of developing countries and is quite competitive in terms of costing. The growth of this sector is expected to in the range of 9-10% y-o-y. Speciality chemicals require for other industrial applications are catalyst, reagents, additives, etc. Fertilizer is one of the main industrial segment in which speciality chemicals are required. Other segments which require speciality chemicals include construction chemicals, paints and pigments, polymer sciences and agrochemicals.

Feed and nutrition requirements are alike for humans, animals as well as plants. With a growing awareness regarding health consciousness, the requirement of nutrients for human consumptions are growing. The nutrients create healthy bodies by bridging gap in the vitamins and supplements. They also provide to build a stronger immunity levels. The animal livestock also requires support of nutrients in order to increase their weight and also for better fertility. The growth of animal husbandry in India is on account of growing demand for food for increasing population apart from the increased nutritional values provided by them. The agricultural sector also requires nutritional supplements which foster the plant growth. Since India is having a dominant growth segment for fruits, food grains and vegetables. The demand for such nutrients is always on the increase.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

(Rs. in Lakhs) Particulars 2020-21 2019-20 Total Revenue 4598.41 5732.53 Total Expenditure 4687.99 6863.99 Profit Before Tax & Exceptional Items (89.52) (1131.37) Profit Before Tax 314.94 (1131.37) Tax Expenses 113.58 332.27 Profit After Tax 201.37 (1463.63)

CAPACITY UTILISATION:

The volumetric and rated production capacities of the existing units of OSCL are as under:

Production Units Activity Undertaken In Tonne Per Annum Capacity Volumetric Capacity Rated Capacity Production in FY19 Utilisation (%) Unit No 1, Badlapur Inorganic Derivatives 1100 800 300 37.47% Unit No 2, Badlapur* Organic Intermediates - - - - Unit No 3, Badlapur Dedicated facility for Selenium Sulphide 75 20 4 20.70% Unit No. 4, Badlapur Centralize Warehouse - - - - Total 1175 820 304 37.06%

* capacity for Unit- 2, is not exist due to fire breakout on 26.11.2019

The volumetric capacities indicate the aggregate volumes of all the reactors installed in the respective Unit. The rated capacity signifies the expected production in tonnage for a given product mix which is commonly being manufactured in the respective Unit. The aggregate capacity will therefore not match with the actual production in tonnage because the production in tonnage will depend on the following factors:

a) The number of stages involved in each product;

b) The reaction time cycle in each stage of the process;

c) The dilution involved in each of the process step;

d) The type of product mix produced in a given quarter.

Other factors which influence the tonnage capacity include:

(i) Processing required for recovery of solvents for reuse;

(ii) Reactor occupancy for recovery of by-products or side streams and purification thereof;

(iii) Down time arising out of cleaning of equipments for changeover of products in line with the SOP.

The percent utilization of the capacity may appear to vary marginally Q-o-Q on account of various factors listed above.

Installed capacities of manufacturing units of the Company are not dedicated for any single product. Installed capacities are interchangeable for different compounds based on product demand.

Considering the changes in product mix, multifunctioning capacities of the machineries and variation in production cycle of the product mix, predefining of production capacity of the machineries is not possible.

SWOT ANALYSIS:

HUMAN RESOURCES

The Company takes pride in commitment, competency and dedication shown by its employees in all areas of business. Your Companys human resource agenda continues to remain focused on reinforcing key thrust areas, building an exclusive culture and a strong talent pipeline, building capabilities in the organization and continuing to focus on progressive employee relations policy.

The current work force has a good mix of workers at all levels. The average age bracket of the employees represents a healthy mix of senior experienced personnel alongwith young enthusiastic individuals. HR Department has selected key performance indicators for different positions on the basis of which the performance of every employee is evaluated. The management believes that every individual should be given an opportunity to develop his/her potential.

ENVIRONMENT, HEALTH & SAFETY POLICY

At OSCL, we constantly upgrade our manufacturing processes by adopting to best available technology, which is environmentally sustainable and safe to operate. Our aim is to have processes that have ‘zero impact on employees and the environment. We fo llow efficient manufacturing processes by using minimum energy and raw materials. The effluents generated at our manufacturing units are treated on-site to meet all the standards set by regulatory authorities.

RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT

Research and Development (R&D) plays a pivotal role in innovation and invention of new molecules. New product development is always a priority for OSCL as needs of consumers is constantly changing, globally. Apart from new product development, its paramount for speciality chemicals company to develop and upgrade existing products. Investment on research and development (R&D) is never wasted as the right kind of product and breakthrough can help the company to have an edge over competitors.

OSCL emboldens R&D to cater to the need of our customers, and we have developed a number of niche molecules chemicals as per customer specifications for pharmaceutical industries, FMCG, fragrance and flovours.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS

The Board is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal financial control as per Section 134 of the Act. Your Company has in place an adequate system of internal controls to ensure compliance with various policies, practices and statutes in keeping with the organizations pace of growth and increasing complexity of operations. It has procedures covering all financial and operating functions and processes. These have been designed to provide a reasonable assurance with regards to maintaining of proper accounting controls for ensuring reliability of financial reporting, monitoring of operations, protecting assets from unauthorized use or losses and compliance with regulations. Key controls have been tested during the year and corrective and preventive actions are taken for any weakness.

The internal controls and governance process are duly reviewed for their adequacy and effectiveness through periodic audits by independent Internal Audit Function. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors actively reviews the adequacy and effectiveness of the internal control systems and suggests improvements to strengthen the same. The Audit Committee of the Board of Directors, Statutory Auditors and the Business Heads are periodically apprised of the internal audit findings and corrective actions taken. Audit plays a key role in providing assurance to the Board of Directors. Significant audit observations and corrective actions taken by the management are presented to the Audit Committee of the Board. To maintain its objectivity and independence, the Internal Audit function reports to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.

