Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹19.5
Prev. Close₹19.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.28
Day's High₹20
Day's Low₹19.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-5.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)133.67
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-56.08
-59.96
-16.98
-6.82
Net Worth
11.19
7.31
50.29
60.45
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
411.57
300.01
242.32
143.3
yoy growth (%)
37.18
23.8
69.1
31.29
Raw materials
-201.59
-196.56
-123.82
-51.55
As % of sales
48.98
65.52
51.09
35.97
Employee costs
-45.69
-52.65
-175.97
-122.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.47
-94.68
-199.46
-255.57
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.28
-4.29
-7.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-62.57
-177.39
1,467.33
-352.82
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
37.18
23.8
69.1
31.29
Op profit growth
-185.93
-68.38
17.13
39.31
EBIT growth
-279.16
-69.22
-22.31
35.99
Net profit growth
-116.34
-52.53
-21.95
46.95
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
703.89
631.44
433.68
415.25
331.34
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
703.89
631.44
433.68
415.25
331.34
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.92
10.91
33.61
21.48
21.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajeev B
Non Official Independent Direc
Bharat J. Kanabar
Non Official Independent Direc
Pratyush Mandal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Subramonian H
Director (Finance) & CFO
Yogendra Prasad Shukla
Nominee (Govt)
Kanisk Kant Srivastava
Nominee (Govt)
Manoj Sethi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking was incorporated in the year 1960 by the Government of India. The company was established with the objective of attaining self-reliance in basic organic chemicals needs. Initially, the company started as small chemical unit, has now acquired the status of a multiunit company with two fast growing units and one subsidiary unit. The Company is engaged in the business of bulk industrial chemicals and chemical intermediates. It provide the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others, touching virtually facet of everyday life. They also produce the versatile engineering plastic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) through their subsidiary. They have one subsidiary company, namely Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.The main products manufactured by the company are Phenol, Acetone, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Nitrotoluenes, Chlorobenzenes and Nitrochlorobenzenes. The raw materials used by the company are Benzene, Toluene, LPG, Methanol, Naphtha and Sulfur, majority of which come from petroleum refineries. The company has two manufacturing units at Rasayani, Dist. Raigad in Maharashtra & at Kochi in Kerala. Their subsidiary unit is located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.In April 1971, the company established their R&D unit at Rasayani in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra State. The unit was recognized by
Read More
The Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is ₹133.67 Cr. as of 16 Aug ‘17
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -7.63 as of 16 Aug ‘17
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Aug ‘17
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.41%, 3 Years at 6.55%, 1 Year at 24.76%, 6 Month at -18.61%, 3 Month at -30.42% and 1 Month at -20.87%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.