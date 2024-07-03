iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Share Price

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open19.5
  • Day's High20
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close19.15
  • Day's Low19.05
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)10.28
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-5.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)133.67
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

19.5

Prev. Close

19.15

Turnover(Lac.)

10.28

Day's High

20

Day's Low

19.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-5.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

133.67

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 58.77%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 58.77%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 41.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-56.08

-59.96

-16.98

-6.82

Net Worth

11.19

7.31

50.29

60.45

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

411.57

300.01

242.32

143.3

yoy growth (%)

37.18

23.8

69.1

31.29

Raw materials

-201.59

-196.56

-123.82

-51.55

As % of sales

48.98

65.52

51.09

35.97

Employee costs

-45.69

-52.65

-175.97

-122.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.47

-94.68

-199.46

-255.57

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.28

-4.29

-7.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-62.57

-177.39

1,467.33

-352.82

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

37.18

23.8

69.1

31.29

Op profit growth

-185.93

-68.38

17.13

39.31

EBIT growth

-279.16

-69.22

-22.31

35.99

Net profit growth

-116.34

-52.53

-21.95

46.95

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

703.89

631.44

433.68

415.25

331.34

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

703.89

631.44

433.68

415.25

331.34

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.92

10.91

33.61

21.48

21.35

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajeev B

Non Official Independent Direc

Bharat J. Kanabar

Non Official Independent Direc

Pratyush Mandal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Subramonian H

Director (Finance) & CFO

Yogendra Prasad Shukla

Nominee (Govt)

Kanisk Kant Srivastava

Nominee (Govt)

Manoj Sethi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking was incorporated in the year 1960 by the Government of India. The company was established with the objective of attaining self-reliance in basic organic chemicals needs. Initially, the company started as small chemical unit, has now acquired the status of a multiunit company with two fast growing units and one subsidiary unit. The Company is engaged in the business of bulk industrial chemicals and chemical intermediates. It provide the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others, touching virtually facet of everyday life. They also produce the versatile engineering plastic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) through their subsidiary. They have one subsidiary company, namely Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.The main products manufactured by the company are Phenol, Acetone, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Nitrotoluenes, Chlorobenzenes and Nitrochlorobenzenes. The raw materials used by the company are Benzene, Toluene, LPG, Methanol, Naphtha and Sulfur, majority of which come from petroleum refineries. The company has two manufacturing units at Rasayani, Dist. Raigad in Maharashtra & at Kochi in Kerala. Their subsidiary unit is located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.In April 1971, the company established their R&D unit at Rasayani in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra State. The unit was recognized by
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹19.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is ₹133.67 Cr. as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is 0 and -7.63 as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Aug ‘17

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd?

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 1.41%, 3 Years at 6.55%, 1 Year at 24.76%, 6 Month at -18.61%, 3 Month at -30.42% and 1 Month at -20.87%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

