Summary

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd, a Government of India Undertaking was incorporated in the year 1960 by the Government of India. The company was established with the objective of attaining self-reliance in basic organic chemicals needs. Initially, the company started as small chemical unit, has now acquired the status of a multiunit company with two fast growing units and one subsidiary unit. The Company is engaged in the business of bulk industrial chemicals and chemical intermediates. It provide the basic organic chemicals essential for vital industries like resins and laminates, dyes and dyes intermediates, drugs and pharmaceuticals, rubber chemicals, paints, pesticides and others, touching virtually facet of everyday life. They also produce the versatile engineering plastic polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) through their subsidiary. They have one subsidiary company, namely Hindustan Fluorocarbons Ltd.The main products manufactured by the company are Phenol, Acetone, Nitrobenzene, Aniline, Nitrotoluenes, Chlorobenzenes and Nitrochlorobenzenes. The raw materials used by the company are Benzene, Toluene, LPG, Methanol, Naphtha and Sulfur, majority of which come from petroleum refineries. The company has two manufacturing units at Rasayani, Dist. Raigad in Maharashtra & at Kochi in Kerala. Their subsidiary unit is located at Hyderabad in Andhra Pradesh.In April 1971, the company established their R&D unit at Rasayani in Dist. Raigad, Maharashtra State. The unit was recognized by

