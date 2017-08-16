Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-56.08
-59.96
-16.98
-6.82
Net Worth
11.19
7.31
50.29
60.45
Minority Interest
Debt
1,262.34
1,185.54
1,126.52
428.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
176.96
166.84
164.18
158.42
Total Liabilities
1,450.49
1,359.69
1,340.99
647.69
Fixed Assets
225.75
164.81
154.64
135.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
18
9.9
10.63
8.39
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.15
0.8
Networking Capital
980.31
1,017.67
1,040.45
354.72
Inventories
71.78
53.16
78.94
54.83
Inventory Days
48.62
Sundry Debtors
18.66
18.08
7.35
2.41
Debtor Days
2.13
Other Current Assets
1,011.57
1,051.61
1,071.39
1,047.74
Sundry Creditors
-68.82
-40.67
-41.52
-16.48
Creditor Days
14.61
Other Current Liabilities
-52.88
-64.51
-75.71
-733.78
Cash
226.42
167.3
135.11
148.2
Total Assets
1,450.48
1,359.68
1,340.98
647.69
