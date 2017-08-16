iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

411.57

300.01

242.32

143.3

yoy growth (%)

37.18

23.8

69.1

31.29

Raw materials

-201.59

-196.56

-123.82

-51.55

As % of sales

48.98

65.52

51.09

35.97

Employee costs

-45.69

-52.65

-175.97

-122.28

As % of sales

11.1

17.55

72.61

85.33

Other costs

-113.51

-109.86

-129.4

-128.99

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.58

36.61

53.39

90.01

Operating profit

50.76

-59.07

-186.86

-159.53

OPM

12.33

-19.69

-77.11

-111.32

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.28

-4.29

-7.46

Interest expense

-53.36

-56.26

-74.61

-94.84

Other income

19.27

21.94

66.3

6.27

Profit before tax

15.47

-94.68

-199.46

-255.57

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.47

-94.68

-199.46

-255.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.47

-94.68

-199.46

-255.57

yoy growth (%)

-116.34

-52.53

-21.95

46.95

NPM

3.75

-31.55

-82.31

-178.34

Hind.Organ.Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.