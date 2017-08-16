Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
411.57
300.01
242.32
143.3
yoy growth (%)
37.18
23.8
69.1
31.29
Raw materials
-201.59
-196.56
-123.82
-51.55
As % of sales
48.98
65.52
51.09
35.97
Employee costs
-45.69
-52.65
-175.97
-122.28
As % of sales
11.1
17.55
72.61
85.33
Other costs
-113.51
-109.86
-129.4
-128.99
As % of sales (Other Cost)
27.58
36.61
53.39
90.01
Operating profit
50.76
-59.07
-186.86
-159.53
OPM
12.33
-19.69
-77.11
-111.32
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.28
-4.29
-7.46
Interest expense
-53.36
-56.26
-74.61
-94.84
Other income
19.27
21.94
66.3
6.27
Profit before tax
15.47
-94.68
-199.46
-255.57
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.47
-94.68
-199.46
-255.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.47
-94.68
-199.46
-255.57
yoy growth (%)
-116.34
-52.53
-21.95
46.95
NPM
3.75
-31.55
-82.31
-178.34
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.