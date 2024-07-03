iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

174.72

59.36

182.87

186.82

188.73

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

174.72

59.36

182.87

186.82

188.73

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

5.05

4.64

6.68

3.53

4.7

Total Income

179.77

64.01

189.56

190.35

193.43

Total Expenditure

174.68

82.88

183.43

189.98

177.27

PBIDT

5.09

-18.88

6.13

0.38

16.16

Interest

18.15

16.05

17.48

17.68

17.45

PBDT

-13.05

-34.93

-11.35

-17.3

-1.28

Depreciation

0.45

0.38

0.39

0.37

0.36

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-13.51

-35.3

-11.74

-17.67

-1.65

Minority Interest After NP

0.13

0.11

0.17

0.15

-0.25

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-13.64

-35.42

-11.91

-17.82

-1.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0.3

0.26

0.4

0.35

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-13.94

-35.68

-12.31

-18.17

-1.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.08

-5.27

-1.75

-2.63

-0.25

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.91

-31.8

3.35

0.2

8.56

PBDTM(%)

-7.46

-58.84

-6.2

-9.26

-0.67

PATM(%)

-7.73

-59.46

-6.41

-9.45

-0.87

