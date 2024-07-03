Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
174.72
59.36
182.87
186.82
188.73
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
174.72
59.36
182.87
186.82
188.73
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5.05
4.64
6.68
3.53
4.7
Total Income
179.77
64.01
189.56
190.35
193.43
Total Expenditure
174.68
82.88
183.43
189.98
177.27
PBIDT
5.09
-18.88
6.13
0.38
16.16
Interest
18.15
16.05
17.48
17.68
17.45
PBDT
-13.05
-34.93
-11.35
-17.3
-1.28
Depreciation
0.45
0.38
0.39
0.37
0.36
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-13.51
-35.3
-11.74
-17.67
-1.65
Minority Interest After NP
0.13
0.11
0.17
0.15
-0.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-13.64
-35.42
-11.91
-17.82
-1.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0.3
0.26
0.4
0.35
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-13.94
-35.68
-12.31
-18.17
-1.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.08
-5.27
-1.75
-2.63
-0.25
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.91
-31.8
3.35
0.2
8.56
PBDTM(%)
-7.46
-58.84
-6.2
-9.26
-0.67
PATM(%)
-7.73
-59.46
-6.41
-9.45
-0.87
