Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

15.47

-94.68

-199.46

-255.57

Depreciation

-1.2

-1.28

-4.29

-7.46

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-62.57

-177.39

1,467.33

-352.82

Other operating items

Operating

-48.31

-273.36

1,263.56

-615.86

Capital expenditure

10.92

26.06

-1,661.86

1,363.83

Free cash flow

-37.39

-247.3

-398.29

747.96

Equity raised

-60.61

36.76

259.59

-983.17

Investing

5.1

-7.82

2.21

0

Financing

944.44

1,118.01

1,115.42

886.38

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

851.53

899.65

978.93

651.17

