Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
15.47
-94.68
-199.46
-255.57
Depreciation
-1.2
-1.28
-4.29
-7.46
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-62.57
-177.39
1,467.33
-352.82
Other operating items
Operating
-48.31
-273.36
1,263.56
-615.86
Capital expenditure
10.92
26.06
-1,661.86
1,363.83
Free cash flow
-37.39
-247.3
-398.29
747.96
Equity raised
-60.61
36.76
259.59
-983.17
Investing
5.1
-7.82
2.21
0
Financing
944.44
1,118.01
1,115.42
886.38
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
851.53
899.65
978.93
651.17
