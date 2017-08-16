Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
25.27
18.68
57.6
22.65
Op profit growth
-145.04
-68.01
15.37
30.99
EBIT growth
-211.77
-67.44
-23.89
28.02
Net profit growth
-102.12
-51.88
-22.46
43.04
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
6.37
-17.71
-65.72
-89.78
EBIT margin
10.8
-12.1
-44.14
-91.41
Net profit margin
0.49
-29.02
-71.58
-145.5
RoCE
6.5
-5.24
-14.44
-61.25
RoNW
2.08
-92.96
-65.07
19.39
RoA
0.07
-3.14
-5.85
-24.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-1.23
-14.54
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.12
-14.7
-30.61
-39.7
Book value per share
4.68
2.58
5.11
17.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
-32.23
-0.68
0
0
P/CEPS
-309.24
-0.67
-0.75
-0.61
P/B
8.45
3.85
4.52
1.38
EV/EBIDTA
13.32
-12.95
-5.58
-4.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
7.09
11.29
11.16
18.22
Inventory days
49.39
66.76
80.88
106.28
Creditor days
-25.77
-101.95
-137.83
-171.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-0.83
0.69
1.6
1.66
Net debt / equity
11.72
24.01
14.55
5.01
Net debt / op. profit
13.99
-7.1
-2.72
-3.75
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.19
-63.62
-49.32
-37.09
Employee costs
-16.35
-19.54
-67.41
-75.47
Other costs
-28.07
-34.54
-48.98
-77.21
