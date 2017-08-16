iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Key Ratios

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

25.27

18.68

57.6

22.65

Op profit growth

-145.04

-68.01

15.37

30.99

EBIT growth

-211.77

-67.44

-23.89

28.02

Net profit growth

-102.12

-51.88

-22.46

43.04

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

6.37

-17.71

-65.72

-89.78

EBIT margin

10.8

-12.1

-44.14

-91.41

Net profit margin

0.49

-29.02

-71.58

-145.5

RoCE

6.5

-5.24

-14.44

-61.25

RoNW

2.08

-92.96

-65.07

19.39

RoA

0.07

-3.14

-5.85

-24.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-1.23

-14.54

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.12

-14.7

-30.61

-39.7

Book value per share

4.68

2.58

5.11

17.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

-32.23

-0.68

0

0

P/CEPS

-309.24

-0.67

-0.75

-0.61

P/B

8.45

3.85

4.52

1.38

EV/EBIDTA

13.32

-12.95

-5.58

-4.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

7.09

11.29

11.16

18.22

Inventory days

49.39

66.76

80.88

106.28

Creditor days

-25.77

-101.95

-137.83

-171.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.83

0.69

1.6

1.66

Net debt / equity

11.72

24.01

14.55

5.01

Net debt / op. profit

13.99

-7.1

-2.72

-3.75

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.19

-63.62

-49.32

-37.09

Employee costs

-16.35

-19.54

-67.41

-75.47

Other costs

-28.07

-34.54

-48.98

-77.21

Hind.Organ.Chem. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.