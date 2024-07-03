iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

19.9
(3.92%)
Aug 16, 2017|03:51:49 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

521.02

437.6

237.42

304.69

239.49

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

521.02

437.6

237.42

304.69

239.49

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.88

14.09

7.79

16.12

9.58

Total Income

532.9

451.69

245.2

320.81

249.07

Total Expenditure

522.11

462.72

267.32

294.43

280.61

PBIDT

10.79

-11.02

-22.11

26.38

-31.53

Interest

52.1

37.78

38.72

40.47

44.42

PBDT

-41.31

-48.81

-60.84

-14.09

-75.95

Depreciation

1.05

0.89

0.87

2.67

2.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-42.35

-49.7

-61.71

-16.76

-77.98

Minority Interest After NP

0.36

-0.78

-1.17

-8.27

0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-42.71

-48.92

-60.54

-8.49

-78.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-42.71

-48.92

-60.54

-8.49

-78.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-6.31

-7.4

-9.19

-2.5

-11.62

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

67.27

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

2.07

-2.51

-9.31

8.65

-13.16

PBDTM(%)

-7.92

-11.15

-25.62

-4.62

-31.71

PATM(%)

-8.12

-11.35

-25.99

-5.5

-32.56

