Hindustan Organic Chemicals Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
521.02
437.6
237.42
304.69
239.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
521.02
437.6
237.42
304.69
239.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.88
14.09
7.79
16.12
9.58
Total Income
532.9
451.69
245.2
320.81
249.07
Total Expenditure
522.11
462.72
267.32
294.43
280.61
PBIDT
10.79
-11.02
-22.11
26.38
-31.53
Interest
52.1
37.78
38.72
40.47
44.42
PBDT
-41.31
-48.81
-60.84
-14.09
-75.95
Depreciation
1.05
0.89
0.87
2.67
2.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-42.35
-49.7
-61.71
-16.76
-77.98
Minority Interest After NP
0.36
-0.78
-1.17
-8.27
0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-42.71
-48.92
-60.54
-8.49
-78.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-42.71
-48.92
-60.54
-8.49
-78.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-6.31
-7.4
-9.19
-2.5
-11.62
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
67.27
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
2.07
-2.51
-9.31
8.65
-13.16
PBDTM(%)
-7.92
-11.15
-25.62
-4.62
-31.71
PATM(%)
-8.12
-11.35
-25.99
-5.5
-32.56
