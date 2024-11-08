|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial statement of the company for the 2nd quarter is hereby submitted. outcome of 416th BM is hereby submitted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|3 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve general business matter under Reg 29 of SEBI LODRR is hereby submitted. Board meeting outcome is hereby submitted (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Aug 2024
|17 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited limited reviewed financial statements of the company for the 1st quarter along with other routine agenda items. 414th Board meeting outcome is hereby submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Jun 2024
|29 May 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve appointment of Merchant Banker in connection with proposed delisting of subsidiary company The Board Meeting to be held on 05/06/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024) HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve As mentioned in the agenda notes. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Outcome of Board meeting is hereby submitted for the kind records of BSE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the company(both standalone & consolidated) for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st march2024 along with other routine agenda items. Outcome of Board meeting is submitted for the kind records of BSE Financial results are hereby submitted for the kind records of BSE Appointment of Internal & Cost Auditors for the FY 2024-25 is submitted for the kind records of BSE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN ORGANIC CHEMICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements of the company ( both standalone and consolidated) for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with other routine agenda items. Outcome of Board meeting considering the unaudited Q3 financial results is hereby submitted (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.