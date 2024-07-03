Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹1,664
Prev. Close₹1,672.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹120.79
Day's High₹1,670
Day's Low₹1,633
52 Week's High₹2,800
52 Week's Low₹1,313.6
Book Value₹435.55
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,845.34
P/E26.57
EPS62.95
Divi. Yield3.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
1.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
709.14
680.85
668.4
702.41
Net Worth
712.54
684.25
671.8
704.11
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,247.65
1,051.3
1,127.28
1,074.49
yoy growth (%)
18.67
-6.74
4.91
11.75
Raw materials
-779.41
-562.48
-596.6
-609.3
As % of sales
62.47
53.5
52.92
56.7
Employee costs
-85.73
-82
-80.09
-69.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
136.39
155.87
142.63
146.55
Depreciation
-10.73
-10.42
-9.36
-7.62
Tax paid
-29.8
-38.42
-36.9
-49.62
Working capital
-27.73
35.25
14.31
14.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
18.67
-6.74
4.91
11.75
Op profit growth
-18.3
4.21
-3.73
-4.55
EBIT growth
-12.63
9.38
-2.56
-3.03
Net profit growth
-9.24
11.08
9.07
-5.82
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,931.19
1,853.8
1,535.71
1,258.48
1,316.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,931.19
1,853.8
1,535.71
1,258.48
1,316.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
35.24
21.94
29.92
37.88
38.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
S Ganguli
Non Executive Director
Subir Das
Non Executive Director
Vinod S Vyas
Chairman (Non-Executive)
D S Chandavarkar
Independent Director
Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya
Independent Director
PRAKASH YASHWANT GURAV
Independent Director
Praveen P Kadle
Non Executive Director
Vijay Mittal
Independent Director
B. S. Sihag
Managing Director
Arijit Basu
Non Executive Director
ANANTA MOHAN SINGH
Reports by Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd
Summary
Veedol Corporation Limited is a part of the multi divisional Andrew Yule group that has diverse interests in Engineering, Electrical, Tea Cultivation, Power Generation, Digital Communication Systems and Lubricants. The company manufactures and sells engine lubricants for the automotive and industrial applications in India. The companys plants are set up in Howrah, Royapuram, Turbhe, Silvassa and Faridabad.The company offers various automotive oils, such as diesel engine, premium diesel engine, PMCO and two wheeler, dedicated engine, gear and transmission, and agri engine oils, as well as coolant and brake fluid; and industrial oils comprising general purpose machinery, spindle, turbine, hydraulic and circulation, heavy duty hydraulic, steam cylinder, industrial gear, cutting, non drip, and mill roll oils.The companys products marketed under the VEEDOL brand name are well established and acknowledged in the industry for their quality and variety. The products manufactured under the technical collaboration agreement with Nippon Oil Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Oil Co Ltd) and marketed under the ENEOS brand name have carved out a niche for themselves in select markets.Veedol Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in October, 1922. The Company changed the name to Veedol Corporation Limited from Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in 2023.During the year 1987-88, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Cofran Promotio
Read More
The Veedol Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1633 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veedol Corporation Ltd is ₹2845.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Veedol Corporation Ltd is 26.57 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veedol Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veedol Corporation Ltd is ₹1313.6 and ₹2800 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Veedol Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.44%, 3 Years at 4.07%, 1 Year at 20.38%, 6 Month at -30.40%, 3 Month at -24.73% and 1 Month at -11.37%.
