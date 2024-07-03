iifl-logo-icon 1
Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Share Price

1,633
(-2.36%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:09:59 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,664
  • Day's High1,670
  • 52 Wk High2,800
  • Prev. Close1,672.55
  • Day's Low1,633
  • 52 Wk Low 1,313.6
  • Turnover (lac)120.79
  • P/E26.57
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value435.55
  • EPS62.95
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,845.34
  • Div. Yield3.03
No Records Found

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,664

Prev. Close

1,672.55

Turnover(Lac.)

120.79

Day's High

1,670

Day's Low

1,633

52 Week's High

2,800

52 Week's Low

1,313.6

Book Value

435.55

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,845.34

P/E

26.57

EPS

62.95

Divi. Yield

3.03

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Corporate Action

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 20

Record Date: 22 Nov, 2024

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 May, 2024

arrow

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Veedol Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Veedol Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:33 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 64.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 64.28%

Non-Promoter- 2.94%

Institutions: 2.94%

Non-Institutions: 30.30%

Custodian: 2.46%

Share Price

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.4

3.4

3.4

1.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

709.14

680.85

668.4

702.41

Net Worth

712.54

684.25

671.8

704.11

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,247.65

1,051.3

1,127.28

1,074.49

yoy growth (%)

18.67

-6.74

4.91

11.75

Raw materials

-779.41

-562.48

-596.6

-609.3

As % of sales

62.47

53.5

52.92

56.7

Employee costs

-85.73

-82

-80.09

-69.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

136.39

155.87

142.63

146.55

Depreciation

-10.73

-10.42

-9.36

-7.62

Tax paid

-29.8

-38.42

-36.9

-49.62

Working capital

-27.73

35.25

14.31

14.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

18.67

-6.74

4.91

11.75

Op profit growth

-18.3

4.21

-3.73

-4.55

EBIT growth

-12.63

9.38

-2.56

-3.03

Net profit growth

-9.24

11.08

9.07

-5.82

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,931.19

1,853.8

1,535.71

1,258.48

1,316.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,931.19

1,853.8

1,535.71

1,258.48

1,316.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

35.24

21.94

29.92

37.88

38.19

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

S Ganguli

Non Executive Director

Subir Das

Non Executive Director

Vinod S Vyas

Chairman (Non-Executive)

D S Chandavarkar

Independent Director

Partha Sarathi Bhattacharyya

Independent Director

PRAKASH YASHWANT GURAV

Independent Director

Praveen P Kadle

Non Executive Director

Vijay Mittal

Independent Director

B. S. Sihag

Managing Director

Arijit Basu

Non Executive Director

ANANTA MOHAN SINGH

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

Summary

Veedol Corporation Limited is a part of the multi divisional Andrew Yule group that has diverse interests in Engineering, Electrical, Tea Cultivation, Power Generation, Digital Communication Systems and Lubricants. The company manufactures and sells engine lubricants for the automotive and industrial applications in India. The companys plants are set up in Howrah, Royapuram, Turbhe, Silvassa and Faridabad.The company offers various automotive oils, such as diesel engine, premium diesel engine, PMCO and two wheeler, dedicated engine, gear and transmission, and agri engine oils, as well as coolant and brake fluid; and industrial oils comprising general purpose machinery, spindle, turbine, hydraulic and circulation, heavy duty hydraulic, steam cylinder, industrial gear, cutting, non drip, and mill roll oils.The companys products marketed under the VEEDOL brand name are well established and acknowledged in the industry for their quality and variety. The products manufactured under the technical collaboration agreement with Nippon Oil Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Oil Co Ltd) and marketed under the ENEOS brand name have carved out a niche for themselves in select markets.Veedol Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in October, 1922. The Company changed the name to Veedol Corporation Limited from Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in 2023.During the year 1987-88, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Cofran Promotio
Company FAQs

What is the Veedol Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Veedol Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1633 today.

What is the Market Cap of Veedol Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Veedol Corporation Ltd is ₹2845.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Veedol Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Veedol Corporation Ltd is 26.57 and 4.02 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Veedol Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Veedol Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Veedol Corporation Ltd is ₹1313.6 and ₹2800 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Veedol Corporation Ltd?

Veedol Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.44%, 3 Years at 4.07%, 1 Year at 20.38%, 6 Month at -30.40%, 3 Month at -24.73% and 1 Month at -11.37%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Veedol Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Veedol Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 64.29 %
Institutions - 2.95 %
Public - 30.30 %

