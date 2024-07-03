Summary

Veedol Corporation Limited is a part of the multi divisional Andrew Yule group that has diverse interests in Engineering, Electrical, Tea Cultivation, Power Generation, Digital Communication Systems and Lubricants. The company manufactures and sells engine lubricants for the automotive and industrial applications in India. The companys plants are set up in Howrah, Royapuram, Turbhe, Silvassa and Faridabad.The company offers various automotive oils, such as diesel engine, premium diesel engine, PMCO and two wheeler, dedicated engine, gear and transmission, and agri engine oils, as well as coolant and brake fluid; and industrial oils comprising general purpose machinery, spindle, turbine, hydraulic and circulation, heavy duty hydraulic, steam cylinder, industrial gear, cutting, non drip, and mill roll oils.The companys products marketed under the VEEDOL brand name are well established and acknowledged in the industry for their quality and variety. The products manufactured under the technical collaboration agreement with Nippon Oil Corporation (formerly Mitsubishi Oil Co Ltd) and marketed under the ENEOS brand name have carved out a niche for themselves in select markets.Veedol Corporation Limited was formerly incorporated as Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in October, 1922. The Company changed the name to Veedol Corporation Limited from Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Limited in 2023.During the year 1987-88, the company entered into a technical collaboration with Cofran Promotio

