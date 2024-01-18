|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|12 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|22 Nov 2024
|20
|1000
|Interim 1
|Declared First Interim Dividend of 1000% (Rs. 20/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. Determined Friday, 22:4 November, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid First Interim Dividend distribution. Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration (i.e. within Tuesday, 10 December, 2024).
|Dividend
|18 May 2024
|4 Jul 2024
|-
|20
|1000
|Final
|Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 A final dividend @ 1000% (Rs. 20/- per equity share) for the year 2023-24 was declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 18th May, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
|Dividend
|13 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|12
|600
|Interim 2
|Updates on Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Declared 2T4 Interim Dividend of 600% (Rs. 12/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24.
