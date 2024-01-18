Dividend 12 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024 22 Nov 2024 20 1000 Interim 1

Declared First Interim Dividend of 1000% (Rs. 20/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. Determined Friday, 22:4 November, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid First Interim Dividend distribution. Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration (i.e. within Tuesday, 10 December, 2024).

Dividend 18 May 2024 4 Jul 2024 - 20 1000 Final

Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 A final dividend @ 1000% (Rs. 20/- per equity share) for the year 2023-24 was declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 18th May, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.

Dividend 13 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024 22 Feb 2024 12 600 Interim 2