Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Dividend

1,596.35
(-0.60%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Tide Water Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend12 Nov 202422 Nov 202422 Nov 2024201000Interim 1
Declared First Interim Dividend of 1000% (Rs. 20/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2024-25. Determined Friday, 22:4 November, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of the aforesaid First Interim Dividend distribution. Dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration (i.e. within Tuesday, 10 December, 2024).
Dividend18 May 20244 Jul 2024-201000Final
Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 A final dividend @ 1000% (Rs. 20/- per equity share) for the year 2023-24 was declared at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held on 18th May, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company.
Dividend13 Feb 202422 Feb 202422 Feb 202412600Interim 2
Updates on Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Declared 2T4 Interim Dividend of 600% (Rs. 12/- per ordinary share of face value of Rs. 2/- each) for the financial year 2023-24.

