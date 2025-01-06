Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
136.39
155.87
142.63
146.55
Depreciation
-10.73
-10.42
-9.36
-7.62
Tax paid
-29.8
-38.42
-36.9
-49.62
Working capital
-27.73
35.25
14.31
14.44
Other operating items
Operating
68.13
142.29
110.68
103.76
Capital expenditure
5.83
6.53
34.75
13.94
Free cash flow
73.96
148.82
145.43
117.7
Equity raised
1,265.92
1,256.18
1,219.8
1,245.16
Investing
0
0
0.76
2.57
Financing
0.79
1.92
1.23
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
60.98
Net in cash
1,340.67
1,406.92
1,367.23
1,426.41
