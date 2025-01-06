iifl-logo-icon 1
Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,627.55
(-2.69%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Tide Water Oil FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

136.39

155.87

142.63

146.55

Depreciation

-10.73

-10.42

-9.36

-7.62

Tax paid

-29.8

-38.42

-36.9

-49.62

Working capital

-27.73

35.25

14.31

14.44

Other operating items

Operating

68.13

142.29

110.68

103.76

Capital expenditure

5.83

6.53

34.75

13.94

Free cash flow

73.96

148.82

145.43

117.7

Equity raised

1,265.92

1,256.18

1,219.8

1,245.16

Investing

0

0

0.76

2.57

Financing

0.79

1.92

1.23

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

60.98

Net in cash

1,340.67

1,406.92

1,367.23

1,426.41

