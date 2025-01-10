Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
1.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
709.14
680.85
668.4
702.41
Net Worth
712.54
684.25
671.8
704.11
Minority Interest
Debt
0
4.13
0.1
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.2
7.49
7.86
8.27
Total Liabilities
719.74
695.87
679.76
713.07
Fixed Assets
114.26
111.16
114.86
119.71
Intangible Assets
Investments
215.13
215.13
215.13
215.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.43
7.08
6.74
7.24
Networking Capital
364.06
215.24
199.57
192.03
Inventories
245.12
269.59
252.22
262.84
Inventory Days
73.78
91.25
Sundry Debtors
142.99
148
138.06
109.24
Debtor Days
40.38
37.92
Other Current Assets
225.23
47.59
37.88
47.75
Sundry Creditors
-155.09
-154.52
-149.85
-154.85
Creditor Days
43.83
53.76
Other Current Liabilities
-94.19
-95.42
-78.74
-72.95
Cash
18.86
147.26
143.46
178.96
Total Assets
719.74
695.87
679.76
713.07
