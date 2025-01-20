iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Key Ratios

1,594.25
(0.27%)
Jan 20, 2025|02:19:58 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.02

-1.27

12.82

16.03

Op profit growth

-10.25

18.17

2.31

19.85

EBIT growth

-12.11

6.39

0.03

24.64

Net profit growth

-13.03

32.28

-1.32

25.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

9.58

13.03

10.89

12.01

EBIT margin

9.86

13.69

12.7

14.33

Net profit margin

8

11.23

8.38

9.58

RoCE

20.09

23.48

23.9

25.47

RoNW

4.21

5.09

4.22

4.51

RoA

4.07

4.81

3.94

4.25

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

72.3

415.68

314.24

318.44

Dividend per share

55

300

175

150

Cash EPS

61.66

365.04

279.81

285.12

Book value per share

413.12

2,113.63

1,866.21

1,759.55

Valuation ratios

P/E

15.36

2.08

3.89

3.78

P/CEPS

18.01

2.37

4.37

4.22

P/B

2.68

0.4

0.65

0.68

EV/EBIDTA

10.79

7.19

11.64

11.58

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

61.28

48.28

Tax payout

-24.82

-25.95

-32.95

-31.87

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

44.66

51.09

55.71

59.07

Inventory days

68.44

68.95

55.96

58.68

Creditor days

-54.62

-64.66

-56.5

-56.11

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-94.65

-71.5

-62.05

-54.33

Net debt / equity

-0.18

-0.22

-0.21

-0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.91

-1.01

-0.98

-0.88

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-63.29

-55.36

-58.61

-56.64

Employee costs

-7.26

-8.31

-7.49

-6.93

Other costs

-19.85

-23.28

-22.99

-24.4

Tide Water Oil : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.