|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.02
-1.27
12.82
16.03
Op profit growth
-10.25
18.17
2.31
19.85
EBIT growth
-12.11
6.39
0.03
24.64
Net profit growth
-13.03
32.28
-1.32
25.25
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
9.58
13.03
10.89
12.01
EBIT margin
9.86
13.69
12.7
14.33
Net profit margin
8
11.23
8.38
9.58
RoCE
20.09
23.48
23.9
25.47
RoNW
4.21
5.09
4.22
4.51
RoA
4.07
4.81
3.94
4.25
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
72.3
415.68
314.24
318.44
Dividend per share
55
300
175
150
Cash EPS
61.66
365.04
279.81
285.12
Book value per share
413.12
2,113.63
1,866.21
1,759.55
Valuation ratios
P/E
15.36
2.08
3.89
3.78
P/CEPS
18.01
2.37
4.37
4.22
P/B
2.68
0.4
0.65
0.68
EV/EBIDTA
10.79
7.19
11.64
11.58
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
61.28
48.28
Tax payout
-24.82
-25.95
-32.95
-31.87
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
44.66
51.09
55.71
59.07
Inventory days
68.44
68.95
55.96
58.68
Creditor days
-54.62
-64.66
-56.5
-56.11
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-94.65
-71.5
-62.05
-54.33
Net debt / equity
-0.18
-0.22
-0.21
-0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.91
-1.01
-0.98
-0.88
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-63.29
-55.36
-58.61
-56.64
Employee costs
-7.26
-8.31
-7.49
-6.93
Other costs
-19.85
-23.28
-22.99
-24.4
