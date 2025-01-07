iifl-logo-icon 1
Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,708.9
(5.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:59:42 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

1,247.65

1,051.3

1,127.28

1,074.49

yoy growth (%)

18.67

-6.74

4.91

11.75

Raw materials

-779.41

-562.48

-596.6

-609.3

As % of sales

62.47

53.5

52.92

56.7

Employee costs

-85.73

-82

-80.09

-69.9

As % of sales

6.87

7.79

7.1

6.5

Other costs

-279.86

-281.17

-330.02

-270.04

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.43

26.74

29.27

25.13

Operating profit

102.65

125.65

120.57

125.25

OPM

8.22

11.95

10.69

11.65

Depreciation

-10.73

-10.42

-9.36

-7.62

Interest expense

-1.31

-1.74

-1.46

-1.34

Other income

45.78

42.38

32.88

30.26

Profit before tax

136.39

155.87

142.63

146.55

Taxes

-29.8

-38.42

-36.9

-49.62

Tax rate

-21.84

-24.64

-25.87

-33.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

106.59

117.45

105.73

96.93

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

106.59

117.45

105.73

96.92

yoy growth (%)

-9.24

11.08

9.07

-5.82

NPM

8.54

11.17

9.37

9.02

