Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1,247.65
1,051.3
1,127.28
1,074.49
yoy growth (%)
18.67
-6.74
4.91
11.75
Raw materials
-779.41
-562.48
-596.6
-609.3
As % of sales
62.47
53.5
52.92
56.7
Employee costs
-85.73
-82
-80.09
-69.9
As % of sales
6.87
7.79
7.1
6.5
Other costs
-279.86
-281.17
-330.02
-270.04
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.43
26.74
29.27
25.13
Operating profit
102.65
125.65
120.57
125.25
OPM
8.22
11.95
10.69
11.65
Depreciation
-10.73
-10.42
-9.36
-7.62
Interest expense
-1.31
-1.74
-1.46
-1.34
Other income
45.78
42.38
32.88
30.26
Profit before tax
136.39
155.87
142.63
146.55
Taxes
-29.8
-38.42
-36.9
-49.62
Tax rate
-21.84
-24.64
-25.87
-33.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
106.59
117.45
105.73
96.93
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
106.59
117.45
105.73
96.92
yoy growth (%)
-9.24
11.08
9.07
-5.82
NPM
8.54
11.17
9.37
9.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.