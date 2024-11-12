Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Veedol Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice convening the 346th Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Mumbai for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and payment of First Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 345th Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 May 2024 3 May 2024

TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024