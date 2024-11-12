iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd Board Meeting

1,605.95
(-0.50%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Tide Water Oil CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Veedol Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice convening the 346th Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Mumbai for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and payment of First Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 345th Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting18 May 20243 May 2024
TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 and payment of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Record Date fixation subject to Board approval (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Updates on Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Appointment of M/s. Dhandhania & Associates, Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)

Tide Water Oil: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.