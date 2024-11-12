|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|30 Oct 2024
|Veedol Corporation Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice convening the 346th Board Meeting of the Company to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 in Mumbai for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and payment of First Interim Dividend for the financial year 2024-25. Board Meeting Outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 345th Board Meeting Outcome (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|18 May 2024
|3 May 2024
|TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Final Dividend for 2023-24 Audited Financial Results for 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|TIDE WATER OIL (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Notice for consideration of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months period ended 31st December 2023 and payment of Second Interim Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 Record Date fixation subject to Board approval (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024) Updates on Second Interim Dividend for FY 2023-24 Appointment of M/s. Dhandhania & Associates, Chartered Accountants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
