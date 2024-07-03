iifl-logo-icon 1
Yasho Industries Ltd Share Price

2,080.65
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

  • Open2,129.05
  • Day's High2,207.5
  • 52 Wk High2,426.65
  • Prev. Close2,120.6
  • Day's Low2,072.15
  • 52 Wk Low 1,515
  • Turnover (lac)488.59
  • P/E72.33
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value259.71
  • EPS29.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,371.77
  • Div. Yield0.02
Yasho Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

2,129.05

Prev. Close

2,120.6

Turnover(Lac.)

488.59

Day's High

2,207.5

Day's Low

2,072.15

52 Week's High

2,426.65

52 Week's Low

1,515

Book Value

259.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,371.77

P/E

72.33

EPS

29.24

Divi. Yield

0.02

Yasho Industries Ltd Corporate Action

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 10 Jul, 2024

arrow

13 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

13 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Yasho Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Yasho Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:16 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.91%

Non-Promoter- 1.08%

Institutions: 1.08%

Non-Institutions: 26.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Yasho Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.4

11.4

11.4

10.9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

281.96

225.68

162.13

68.03

Net Worth

293.36

237.08

173.53

78.93

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

613.77

359.43

297.06

249.8

yoy growth (%)

70.76

20.99

18.91

27.92

Raw materials

-385.1

-233.66

-188.48

-165.89

As % of sales

62.74

65

63.45

66.4

Employee costs

-32.51

-23.26

-20.85

-15.32

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

71.27

30.69

16.86

10.19

Depreciation

-18.67

-11.99

-9.44

-6.1

Tax paid

-18.54

-9.21

-4.87

-2.22

Working capital

56.9

10.32

-3.39

26.76

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

70.76

20.99

18.91

27.92

Op profit growth

90.56

27.03

41.65

26.17

EBIT growth

80.56

45.58

26.91

30.54

Net profit growth

145.49

79.1

50.43

117.01

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

593.56

671.55

612.66

359.44

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

593.56

671.55

612.66

359.44

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.41

11.04

10.33

10.08

Yasho Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Yasho Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

YAYESH VINOD JHAVERI

Managing Director & CEO

PARAG VINOD JHAVERI

Chairman & Executive Director & CFO

VINOD HARILAL JHAVERI

Independent Director

Prakash Bhate

Independent Director

Anurag Surana

Independent Director

Ullal R Bhat

Independent Director

Sudha Navandar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rupali Verma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Yasho Industries Ltd

Summary

Yasho Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasu Preservatives Private Limited on October 30, 1985. The name was thereafter changed to Yasho Industries Private Limited on May 17, 1996. The Company status got changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Yasho Industries Limited on February 19, 2018.Founded in 1985, by Mr. Vinod Jhaveri in Mumbai, the Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers and suppliers of Specialty Chemicals, Food Antioxidants, Aroma Chemicals, Rubber Accelerators and Lubricant Additives. The Company commenced production of specialty chemicals in 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of varied re-engineered chemicals since 2 (two) decades. These are Aroma Range Chemicals - The company manufactures various chemicals like fatty esters and Natural Essential/ aroma oils which caters to gamut of Personal Care, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Flavors & Fragrances and Pharmaceutical segments. Food Antioxidant Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures TBHQ (Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone), BHA (Butylated Hydroxy Anisole), AP (Ascorbyl Palmitate) and various complementary antioxidants which are used in various food products. Lube Range and Rubber Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures additives which include Aminic Antioxidants, Molybdemum based Extreme Pressure & Anti Wear Additives and Corrosion inhibitors and chemicals like Benzotriazole and Tolytrizole which are required by
Company FAQs

What is the Yasho Industries Ltd share price today?

The Yasho Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2080.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Yasho Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yasho Industries Ltd is ₹2371.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Yasho Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Yasho Industries Ltd is 72.33 and 8.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Yasho Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yasho Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yasho Industries Ltd is ₹1515 and ₹2426.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Yasho Industries Ltd?

Yasho Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.19%, 6 Month at 8.09%, 3 Month at 8.72% and 1 Month at 21.33%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Yasho Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Yasho Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.92 %
Institutions - 1.09 %
Public - 26.99 %

