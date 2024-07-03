Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹2,129.05
Prev. Close₹2,120.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹488.59
Day's High₹2,207.5
Day's Low₹2,072.15
52 Week's High₹2,426.65
52 Week's Low₹1,515
Book Value₹259.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,371.77
P/E72.33
EPS29.24
Divi. Yield0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
281.96
225.68
162.13
68.03
Net Worth
293.36
237.08
173.53
78.93
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
613.77
359.43
297.06
249.8
yoy growth (%)
70.76
20.99
18.91
27.92
Raw materials
-385.1
-233.66
-188.48
-165.89
As % of sales
62.74
65
63.45
66.4
Employee costs
-32.51
-23.26
-20.85
-15.32
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
71.27
30.69
16.86
10.19
Depreciation
-18.67
-11.99
-9.44
-6.1
Tax paid
-18.54
-9.21
-4.87
-2.22
Working capital
56.9
10.32
-3.39
26.76
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
70.76
20.99
18.91
27.92
Op profit growth
90.56
27.03
41.65
26.17
EBIT growth
80.56
45.58
26.91
30.54
Net profit growth
145.49
79.1
50.43
117.01
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
593.56
671.55
612.66
359.44
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
593.56
671.55
612.66
359.44
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.41
11.04
10.33
10.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
YAYESH VINOD JHAVERI
Managing Director & CEO
PARAG VINOD JHAVERI
Chairman & Executive Director & CFO
VINOD HARILAL JHAVERI
Independent Director
Prakash Bhate
Independent Director
Anurag Surana
Independent Director
Ullal R Bhat
Independent Director
Sudha Navandar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rupali Verma
Reports by Yasho Industries Ltd
Summary
Yasho Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasu Preservatives Private Limited on October 30, 1985. The name was thereafter changed to Yasho Industries Private Limited on May 17, 1996. The Company status got changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Yasho Industries Limited on February 19, 2018.Founded in 1985, by Mr. Vinod Jhaveri in Mumbai, the Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers and suppliers of Specialty Chemicals, Food Antioxidants, Aroma Chemicals, Rubber Accelerators and Lubricant Additives. The Company commenced production of specialty chemicals in 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of varied re-engineered chemicals since 2 (two) decades. These are Aroma Range Chemicals - The company manufactures various chemicals like fatty esters and Natural Essential/ aroma oils which caters to gamut of Personal Care, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Flavors & Fragrances and Pharmaceutical segments. Food Antioxidant Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures TBHQ (Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone), BHA (Butylated Hydroxy Anisole), AP (Ascorbyl Palmitate) and various complementary antioxidants which are used in various food products. Lube Range and Rubber Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures additives which include Aminic Antioxidants, Molybdemum based Extreme Pressure & Anti Wear Additives and Corrosion inhibitors and chemicals like Benzotriazole and Tolytrizole which are required by
The Yasho Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹2080.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Yasho Industries Ltd is ₹2371.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Yasho Industries Ltd is 72.33 and 8.16 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Yasho Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Yasho Industries Ltd is ₹1515 and ₹2426.65 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Yasho Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 25.19%, 6 Month at 8.09%, 3 Month at 8.72% and 1 Month at 21.33%.
