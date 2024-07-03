Summary

Yasho Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasu Preservatives Private Limited on October 30, 1985. The name was thereafter changed to Yasho Industries Private Limited on May 17, 1996. The Company status got changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Yasho Industries Limited on February 19, 2018.Founded in 1985, by Mr. Vinod Jhaveri in Mumbai, the Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers and suppliers of Specialty Chemicals, Food Antioxidants, Aroma Chemicals, Rubber Accelerators and Lubricant Additives. The Company commenced production of specialty chemicals in 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of varied re-engineered chemicals since 2 (two) decades. These are Aroma Range Chemicals - The company manufactures various chemicals like fatty esters and Natural Essential/ aroma oils which caters to gamut of Personal Care, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Flavors & Fragrances and Pharmaceutical segments. Food Antioxidant Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures TBHQ (Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone), BHA (Butylated Hydroxy Anisole), AP (Ascorbyl Palmitate) and various complementary antioxidants which are used in various food products. Lube Range and Rubber Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures additives which include Aminic Antioxidants, Molybdemum based Extreme Pressure & Anti Wear Additives and Corrosion inhibitors and chemicals like Benzotriazole and Tolytrizole which are required by

