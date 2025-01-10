To the Members of YASHO INDUSTRIES LIMITED,

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

OPINION

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Yasho Industries Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the standalone statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the standalone Cash Flows and the Standalone Statement of changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("IND AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter: Existence and valuation of inventory Our audit work in relation to the existence and valuation of inventory included, but was not limited to, performing the following procedures: The Company has an inventory balance of Rs. 12,496.22 lakhs as at March 31, 2024, as disclosed in note 9 of the accompanying standalone financial statements. Refer note 2.4(G) for the corresponding accounting policy adopted by the management with respect to the inventory balance. 1. Obtained an understanding of the managements process for physical verification, recognition and measurement of purchase cost. The physical verification of the inventory is performed by the management periodically. 2. Evaluated the design and tested the operating effectiveness of controls implemented by the Company with respect to such process including controls around safeguarding the high value inventory items. Considering the complexities involved, portable nature of inventory, high inherent risk and high level of estimation uncertainty involved in valuation of the inventory, the existence and valuation of inventory has been determined as key audit matter for the current year audit. 3. Assessed the appropriateness of accounting policy and management valuation methodology adopted by the management. 4. On a sample basis, tested invoices and other underlying records and subsequent sales invoices to validate the costs, valuation and characteristics basis which the inventory is categorized for inventory management and valuation. 5. Obtained the management physical verification records and inventory reconciliation performed by the management as at the year end. 6. Obtained the category-wise inventory reconciliation from the management and tested the same on sample basis. 7 On a sample basis, tested samples of inventory sold before year-end and subsequent to year-end to corroborate managements assessment of net realizable value of closing inventory balance. 8. Evaluated disclosures made in the accompanying financial statements for appropriateness and adequacy in accordance with the requirements of the Indian accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes of equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the IND AS standalone financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the IND AS standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We, also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the IND AS standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the standalone financial information of business activities within the company to express an opinion on the standalone financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the audit of the standalone financial statements of such entities.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2(i) (vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014

c. The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Standalone Cash Flow Statement and Standalone Statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 40 to the standalone financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. i. The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall :

• directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii. The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall:

• directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries")

• provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

iii. Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d(i) and d(ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend declared paid by the Company during the year, in respect of the same declared for the previous year, is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in Note 17.2 to the Standalone Financial Statements, the Board of Directors of the Company has proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

For V J SHAH & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109823W CHINTAN V SHAH Partner Membership No.164370 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 23164370BGSBEP1831 Date: May 13, 2024

Annexure "A" Auditors Report

Annexure referred to in Paragraph 1 under the heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of the Independent Auditors Report on the Accounts of YASHO INDUSTRIES LIMITED (the company1) for the year ended March 31, 2024.

1. a. A. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which all property, plant and equipment are verified in a phased manner. In accordance with this programme, certain property, plant and equipment were verified during the year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and the leases agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the standalone financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant & Equipment (including Right of Use assets) and Intangible Assets or both during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings are initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventories:

a. As explained to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management at regular intervals during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size

of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, during the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of RS. 5 crores, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out in Note No. 48 to the Financial Statements.

3. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of books and record by us,

a. (A) The Company has not granted any loans or provided advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee or provided security to its subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the order is not applicable.

(B) The company has only granted unsecured loans or advances in the nature of loans to employees as specified below:

Particulars Loans (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted during the year ended 31st March, 2024 44.88 Subsidiaries - Others - Balance outstanding as at the balance sheet date - 31st March, 2024 39.50 Subsidiaries - Others -

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of secured or unsecured loans are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of secured or unsecured loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated. We are therefore, unable to make specific comments on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of secured or unsecured loans given.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan granted which has fallen due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to same parties.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment

4. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security as specified under Sections 185 and 186 of the Act. In respect of the investments made and loans given by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act have been complied with.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from the public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained as per the documentary evidence provided by the management. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determining whether they are accurate or complete.

7. In respect of statutory dues:

a. According to the information & explanation given to us, the company was generally regular in depositing dues in respect of Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund, Income Tax (including TDS), GST and other statutory dues with the appropriate authority during the year.

b. According to records examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, there are no undisputed amounts due in respect of income tax, sales tax, GST, excise duty, Employees Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance Fund and other statutory dues at the end of the year.

However, the following dues have not been deposited by the Company on account of disputes:

Nature of the Statute Nature of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs in Lakhs) The Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty CESTAT F.Y. 2014-15 175.36 The Customs Act, 1962 IGST Supreme Court and Commissioner of Customs FY 2017-18 & FY 2018-19 822.27 The Customs Act, 1962 IGST Commissioner (Appeals), CGST-Surat FY 2017-18 to FY 2019-20 3,031.45

8. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

9. a. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

c. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d. On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long term purposes by the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly clause 3(ix)(e) of the order is not applicable.

f. According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

10. a. The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

11. a. Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report.

12. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. a. Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

15. In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

16. The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause (xvi)(a), (b), (c) and (d) of the Order is not applicable.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

19. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company has not spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the unspent CSR amount for the year has been transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of Sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act

For V J SHAH & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Registration No.: 109823W CHINTAN V SHAH Partner Membership No.164370 Place: Mumbai UDIN:23164370BGSBEP1831 Date: May 13, 2024

Annexure "B" Auditors Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act").

OPINION

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Yasho Industries Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

a) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

b) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

c) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL

FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL

REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.