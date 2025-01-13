Yasho Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.4
11.4
11.4
10.9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
281.96
225.68
162.13
68.03
Net Worth
293.36
237.08
173.53
78.93
Minority Interest
Debt
579.05
323.77
178.78
161.66
Deferred Tax Liability Net
9.57
8.98
8.98
11.47
Total Liabilities
881.98
569.83
361.29
252.06
Fixed Assets
663.91
301.08
161.1
119.95
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.58
0.01
0.14
0.14
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.07
1.78
0.81
0.64
Networking Capital
199.57
253.69
184.64
116.61
Inventories
124.96
161.09
133.69
80.17
Inventory Days
79.5
81.41
Sundry Debtors
124.71
108.83
131.89
71.51
Debtor Days
78.43
72.61
Other Current Assets
61.67
63.85
41.93
18.66
Sundry Creditors
-47.87
-51.59
-111.86
-45.85
Creditor Days
66.52
46.55
Other Current Liabilities
-63.9
-28.49
-11.01
-7.88
Cash
11.85
13.27
14.59
14.75
Total Assets
881.98
569.83
361.28
252.09
