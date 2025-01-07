Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
613.77
359.43
297.06
249.8
yoy growth (%)
70.76
20.99
18.91
27.92
Raw materials
-385.1
-233.66
-188.48
-165.89
As % of sales
62.74
65
63.45
66.4
Employee costs
-32.51
-23.26
-20.85
-15.32
As % of sales
5.29
6.47
7.01
6.13
Other costs
-102.77
-53.5
-49.14
-41.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.74
14.88
16.54
16.55
Operating profit
93.37
49
38.57
27.23
OPM
15.21
13.63
12.98
10.9
Depreciation
-18.67
-11.99
-9.44
-6.1
Interest expense
-13.75
-16.39
-15.48
-15.28
Other income
10.33
10.08
3.21
4.36
Profit before tax
71.27
30.69
16.86
10.19
Taxes
-18.54
-9.21
-4.87
-2.22
Tax rate
-26.02
-30.02
-28.88
-21.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
52.72
21.47
11.99
7.97
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
52.72
21.47
11.99
7.97
yoy growth (%)
145.49
79.1
50.43
117.01
NPM
8.59
5.97
4.03
3.19
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.