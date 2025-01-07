iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Yasho Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2,058
(-1.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Yasho Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

613.77

359.43

297.06

249.8

yoy growth (%)

70.76

20.99

18.91

27.92

Raw materials

-385.1

-233.66

-188.48

-165.89

As % of sales

62.74

65

63.45

66.4

Employee costs

-32.51

-23.26

-20.85

-15.32

As % of sales

5.29

6.47

7.01

6.13

Other costs

-102.77

-53.5

-49.14

-41.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.74

14.88

16.54

16.55

Operating profit

93.37

49

38.57

27.23

OPM

15.21

13.63

12.98

10.9

Depreciation

-18.67

-11.99

-9.44

-6.1

Interest expense

-13.75

-16.39

-15.48

-15.28

Other income

10.33

10.08

3.21

4.36

Profit before tax

71.27

30.69

16.86

10.19

Taxes

-18.54

-9.21

-4.87

-2.22

Tax rate

-26.02

-30.02

-28.88

-21.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

52.72

21.47

11.99

7.97

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

52.72

21.47

11.99

7.97

yoy growth (%)

145.49

79.1

50.43

117.01

NPM

8.59

5.97

4.03

3.19

Yasho Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Yasho Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.