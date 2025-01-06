iifl-logo-icon 1
Yasho Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2,080.65
(-1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Yasho Industries FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

71.27

30.69

16.86

10.19

Depreciation

-18.67

-11.99

-9.44

-6.1

Tax paid

-18.54

-9.21

-4.87

-2.22

Working capital

56.9

10.32

-3.39

26.76

Other operating items

Operating

90.94

19.8

-0.85

28.62

Capital expenditure

58.52

25.51

61.16

17.12

Free cash flow

149.46

45.31

60.3

45.74

Equity raised

177.93

93.16

57.58

23.19

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

62.68

64.92

104.99

116.15

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

390.08

203.39

222.88

185.09

