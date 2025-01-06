Yasho Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
71.27
30.69
16.86
10.19
Depreciation
-18.67
-11.99
-9.44
-6.1
Tax paid
-18.54
-9.21
-4.87
-2.22
Working capital
56.9
10.32
-3.39
26.76
Other operating items
Operating
90.94
19.8
-0.85
28.62
Capital expenditure
58.52
25.51
61.16
17.12
Free cash flow
149.46
45.31
60.3
45.74
Equity raised
177.93
93.16
57.58
23.19
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
62.68
64.92
104.99
116.15
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
390.08
203.39
222.88
185.09
