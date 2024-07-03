Yasho Industries Ltd Summary

Yasho Industries Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Vasu Preservatives Private Limited on October 30, 1985. The name was thereafter changed to Yasho Industries Private Limited on May 17, 1996. The Company status got changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was further changed to Yasho Industries Limited on February 19, 2018.Founded in 1985, by Mr. Vinod Jhaveri in Mumbai, the Company is one of Indias leading manufacturers and suppliers of Specialty Chemicals, Food Antioxidants, Aroma Chemicals, Rubber Accelerators and Lubricant Additives. The Company commenced production of specialty chemicals in 1993.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of varied re-engineered chemicals since 2 (two) decades. These are Aroma Range Chemicals - The company manufactures various chemicals like fatty esters and Natural Essential/ aroma oils which caters to gamut of Personal Care, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Flavors & Fragrances and Pharmaceutical segments. Food Antioxidant Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures TBHQ (Tertiary-butyl hydroquinone), BHA (Butylated Hydroxy Anisole), AP (Ascorbyl Palmitate) and various complementary antioxidants which are used in various food products. Lube Range and Rubber Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures additives which include Aminic Antioxidants, Molybdemum based Extreme Pressure & Anti Wear Additives and Corrosion inhibitors and chemicals like Benzotriazole and Tolytrizole which are required by the Petroleum and Synthetic Lubricants industry. The Company also caters to leading processors of rubber in the Auto Ancillary, Tyre Industry, Construction, Industrial Machinery and White Goods sector. Speciality Range Chemicals - The Company manufactures various Specialty Chemicals used in different segment of industry such as Electroplating chemicals, Intermediates for API/Bulk Drugs, UPR Resins/ Fibre Composites Resins, Thermoplastics Urethanes (Polyurethanes), Printing Inks & Agrochemicals etc. The Company markets, sells and distributes its wide range of products to their diverse customers based in India and abroad. Over the years the company has established its sales network both in domestic and international markets. These products are exported to various countries i.e. USA, South America, Europe, Iran, Australia, South Africa, Singapore, Germany, Asia. etc. The Company is focused on consistently upgrading the technology used in its products as well as the processes used in manufacturing varied products through its research and development (R&D) efforts. The Company has a dedicated R&D centre located at its manufacturing facilities. The State-of-the-art laboratory uses modern quality control methods and sophisticated instrumentation such as AAS (Atomic Absorption Spectrophotometer), Digital Polarimeter, DSC (Differential Scanning Calorimetry), FTIR (Fourier-Transform Infrared Spectroscopy), GC (Gas Chromatography), HPLC (High-performance liquid chromatography), Refractometer UV Spectrophotometer. R&D centre is equipped with various equipments as required for processing of the chemicals. The Company has 2 manufacturing units located close to each other at Vapi, Gujarat. The Company is certified by ISO 9001:2015, which is assessed and certified by Bureau Veritas Certification Holding SAS - UK Branch which confirms to the requirements of the management standard for manufacturing of various chemicals. The Company has pre-registered certain products under REACH (Registration, Evaluation, Authorization and Restriction of Chemicals) Regulation, wherein the manufacturers and importers of substances have a general obligation to submit a registration to the European Chemicals Agency for each substance manufactured or imported in quantities of 1 tonne or more per year per company. The Company exports some of its products to European countries and hence it has pre-registered certain products under REACH Regulation. The Company has received various certifications confirming its products to be in line with National and International Standards i.e. HALAL Certifications, STAR KOSHER Certifications, NSF Certifications, FAMIQS Certification, FSSC Certification.In 2018-19, the Companys Unit I production capacity was enhanced by 850 MT. The Company commissioned production at Unit-2 facility, with additional 1550 MT to the capacity for industrial and lubricant chemicals in 2019-20. It set up Unit-3 in March, 2020. In 2021-22, the Company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company in Netherlands viz.Yasho Industries Europe B.V. on June 29, 2021. It commenced construction of one more manufacturing unit at the Pakhajan Village, in Bharuch District of Gujarat and completed debottlenecking at existing plants.In 2023, the Company expanded the capacity by 1,500 MT at their existing unit.