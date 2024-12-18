iifl-logo-icon 1
Yasho Industries Ltd Board Meeting

2,007.2
(0.34%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:04:47 PM

Yasho Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting18 Dec 202413 Dec 2024
Yasho Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith intimation for raising of funds and closure of trading window Please find attached outcome (As per BSE Announcement dated on 18/12/2024)
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Yasho Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Standalone And Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter and half year Ended September 30 2024 amongst other businesses. Please find attached herewith unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
Yasho Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find attached herewith Board meeting intimation of the Company. Please find attached herewith outcome of Board meeting held today on August 1, 2024 Please find attached herewith financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Please find attached herewith intimation for appointment of statutory auditor
Board Meeting13 May 20246 May 2024
Yasho Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and recommend dividend on equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Board recommends final dividend of Rs. 0.50/- per shares, subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.05.2024)
Board Meeting6 Feb 202429 Jan 2024
Yasho Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended December 31 2023 Appointment of Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Financial Results (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/02/2024)

