Summary

Chemfab Alkalis Limited, formerly known as Teamec Chlorates Limited was incorporated on 06 May, 2009. The name of the Company was changed from Teamec Chlorates Limited to Chemfab Alkalis Limited on July 21, 2017, vide Revised Certi?cate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation dated 30 March 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of caustic soda lye, ?akes, liquid chlorine, hydrogen gas, PVCO Pipes and other products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of basic inorganic chemicals and PVCO Pipes. In 1985, Company was first to install the Monopolar Electrolysers from M/s. Chlorine Engineers Corporation, Japan (CEC). The Company has repeated history by introducing, for the first time in the Country, a new BiTACr Electrolysers from CEC, Japan.In 2013, the Company completely replaced the existing Fire Hydrant System, which had pipes running underground with a new fully automatic system along with the hydrant pipes, above the ground level, to prevent corrosion of pipes and water leakages.The New Plant was commissioned during August 2014. The Company also replaced the old Caustic Concentration plant with a new Plant and this was commissioned in the month of March 2015. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench, Chennai had, vide its Order dated 30th March 2017, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation of the Company with the erstwhile Teamec Chlorates Limited. Prior to amalgamation, Teamec Chlorates Lim

