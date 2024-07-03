iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Share Price

1,016.45
(-1.32%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:29:36 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,033.05
  • Day's High1,033.05
  • 52 Wk High1,230
  • Prev. Close1,030
  • Day's Low985.25
  • 52 Wk Low 375.05
  • Turnover (lac)42.87
  • P/E67.04
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value279.85
  • EPS15.4
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,452.16
  • Div. Yield0.12
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

1,033.05

Prev. Close

1,030

Turnover(Lac.)

42.87

Day's High

1,033.05

Day's Low

985.25

52 Week's High

1,230

52 Week's Low

375.05

Book Value

279.85

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,452.16

P/E

67.04

EPS

15.4

Divi. Yield

0.12

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

22 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.25

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:53 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 47.35%

Foreign: 47.35%

Indian: 25.26%

Non-Promoter- 0.18%

Institutions: 0.18%

Non-Institutions: 27.19%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.64

14.28

14.13

14.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

378.25

349.03

284.19

253.45

Net Worth

392.89

363.31

298.32

267.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.81

204.52

179.6

140.22

yoy growth (%)

-11.59

13.87

28.08

465.15

Raw materials

-43.04

-36.89

-4.98

-6.88

As % of sales

23.8

18.03

2.77

4.91

Employee costs

-18.34

-18.07

-15.21

-14.51

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.11

30.06

39.77

16.5

Depreciation

-20.22

-25.08

-11.97

-13.04

Tax paid

-10.15

-1.26

-14.3

-0.97

Working capital

-4.26

11.35

17.95

-0.97

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.59

13.87

28.08

465.15

Op profit growth

-57.59

7.76

64.81

-1,427.74

EBIT growth

-86.24

-22.49

105.39

-465.49

Net profit growth

-131.41

0.45

64.06

3,417.94

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

327.3

331.36

271.59

180.81

204.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

327.3

331.36

271.59

180.81

204.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.54

5.53

5.7

1.42

3.11

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,932.35

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.9

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,329.2

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,130.55

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)

Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

C S Ramesh

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

R Mahendran

Independent Director

Sujatha Jayarajan

Independent Director

Drushti Desai

Independent Director

A Janakiraman

Independent Director

T Ramabadran

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Nitin S Cowlagi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

Summary

Chemfab Alkalis Limited, formerly known as Teamec Chlorates Limited was incorporated on 06 May, 2009. The name of the Company was changed from Teamec Chlorates Limited to Chemfab Alkalis Limited on July 21, 2017, vide Revised Certi?cate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation dated 30 March 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of caustic soda lye, ?akes, liquid chlorine, hydrogen gas, PVCO Pipes and other products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of basic inorganic chemicals and PVCO Pipes. In 1985, Company was first to install the Monopolar Electrolysers from M/s. Chlorine Engineers Corporation, Japan (CEC). The Company has repeated history by introducing, for the first time in the Country, a new BiTACr Electrolysers from CEC, Japan.In 2013, the Company completely replaced the existing Fire Hydrant System, which had pipes running underground with a new fully automatic system along with the hydrant pipes, above the ground level, to prevent corrosion of pipes and water leakages.The New Plant was commissioned during August 2014. The Company also replaced the old Caustic Concentration plant with a new Plant and this was commissioned in the month of March 2015. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench, Chennai had, vide its Order dated 30th March 2017, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation of the Company with the erstwhile Teamec Chlorates Limited. Prior to amalgamation, Teamec Chlorates Lim
Company FAQs

What is the Chemfab Alkalis Ltd share price today?

The Chemfab Alkalis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1016.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is ₹1452.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is 67.04 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemfab Alkalis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is ₹375.05 and ₹1230 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd?

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.71%, 3 Years at 86.01%, 1 Year at 174.89%, 6 Month at 65.01%, 3 Month at -0.44% and 1 Month at 12.97%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.63 %
Institutions - 0.18 %
Public - 27.19 %

