SectorChemicals
Open₹1,033.05
Prev. Close₹1,030
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.87
Day's High₹1,033.05
Day's Low₹985.25
52 Week's High₹1,230
52 Week's Low₹375.05
Book Value₹279.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,452.16
P/E67.04
EPS15.4
Divi. Yield0.12
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.64
14.28
14.13
14.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.25
349.03
284.19
253.45
Net Worth
392.89
363.31
298.32
267.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.81
204.52
179.6
140.22
yoy growth (%)
-11.59
13.87
28.08
465.15
Raw materials
-43.04
-36.89
-4.98
-6.88
As % of sales
23.8
18.03
2.77
4.91
Employee costs
-18.34
-18.07
-15.21
-14.51
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.11
30.06
39.77
16.5
Depreciation
-20.22
-25.08
-11.97
-13.04
Tax paid
-10.15
-1.26
-14.3
-0.97
Working capital
-4.26
11.35
17.95
-0.97
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.59
13.87
28.08
465.15
Op profit growth
-57.59
7.76
64.81
-1,427.74
EBIT growth
-86.24
-22.49
105.39
-465.49
Net profit growth
-131.41
0.45
64.06
3,417.94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
327.3
331.36
271.59
180.81
204.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
327.3
331.36
271.59
180.81
204.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.54
5.53
5.7
1.42
3.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,932.35
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.9
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,329.2
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,130.55
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman(Non Exe)&Dir(Non-Ind)
Suresh Krishnamurthi Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
C S Ramesh
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
R Mahendran
Independent Director
Sujatha Jayarajan
Independent Director
Drushti Desai
Independent Director
A Janakiraman
Independent Director
T Ramabadran
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Nitin S Cowlagi
Summary
Chemfab Alkalis Limited, formerly known as Teamec Chlorates Limited was incorporated on 06 May, 2009. The name of the Company was changed from Teamec Chlorates Limited to Chemfab Alkalis Limited on July 21, 2017, vide Revised Certi?cate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation dated 30 March 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of caustic soda lye, ?akes, liquid chlorine, hydrogen gas, PVCO Pipes and other products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of basic inorganic chemicals and PVCO Pipes. In 1985, Company was first to install the Monopolar Electrolysers from M/s. Chlorine Engineers Corporation, Japan (CEC). The Company has repeated history by introducing, for the first time in the Country, a new BiTACr Electrolysers from CEC, Japan.In 2013, the Company completely replaced the existing Fire Hydrant System, which had pipes running underground with a new fully automatic system along with the hydrant pipes, above the ground level, to prevent corrosion of pipes and water leakages.The New Plant was commissioned during August 2014. The Company also replaced the old Caustic Concentration plant with a new Plant and this was commissioned in the month of March 2015. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench, Chennai had, vide its Order dated 30th March 2017, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation of the Company with the erstwhile Teamec Chlorates Limited. Prior to amalgamation, Teamec Chlorates Lim
Read More
The Chemfab Alkalis Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1016.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is ₹1452.16 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is 67.04 and 3.70 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Chemfab Alkalis Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Chemfab Alkalis Ltd is ₹375.05 and ₹1230 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 42.71%, 3 Years at 86.01%, 1 Year at 174.89%, 6 Month at 65.01%, 3 Month at -0.44% and 1 Month at 12.97%.
