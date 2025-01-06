Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.11
30.06
39.77
16.5
Depreciation
-20.22
-25.08
-11.97
-13.04
Tax paid
-10.15
-1.26
-14.3
-0.97
Working capital
-4.26
11.35
17.95
-0.97
Other operating items
Operating
-32.52
15.06
31.44
1.5
Capital expenditure
-12.75
88.38
20.46
106.16
Free cash flow
-45.27
103.44
51.9
107.66
Equity raised
523.4
458.6
399.69
173.31
Investing
23.44
7.97
-0.24
0.27
Financing
2.12
54.2
38.41
-4.42
Dividends paid
0
0
1.72
1.15
Net in cash
503.69
624.21
491.5
277.98
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.