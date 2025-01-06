iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Chemfab Alka. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.11

30.06

39.77

16.5

Depreciation

-20.22

-25.08

-11.97

-13.04

Tax paid

-10.15

-1.26

-14.3

-0.97

Working capital

-4.26

11.35

17.95

-0.97

Other operating items

Operating

-32.52

15.06

31.44

1.5

Capital expenditure

-12.75

88.38

20.46

106.16

Free cash flow

-45.27

103.44

51.9

107.66

Equity raised

523.4

458.6

399.69

173.31

Investing

23.44

7.97

-0.24

0.27

Financing

2.12

54.2

38.41

-4.42

Dividends paid

0

0

1.72

1.15

Net in cash

503.69

624.21

491.5

277.98

