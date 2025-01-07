Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
180.81
204.52
179.6
140.22
yoy growth (%)
-11.59
13.87
28.08
465.15
Raw materials
-43.04
-36.89
-4.98
-6.88
As % of sales
23.8
18.03
2.77
4.91
Employee costs
-18.34
-18.07
-15.21
-14.51
As % of sales
10.14
8.83
8.47
10.35
Other costs
-96.01
-94.36
-108.19
-87.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.1
46.14
60.23
62.58
Operating profit
23.4
55.18
51.21
31.07
OPM
12.94
26.98
28.51
22.15
Depreciation
-20.22
-25.08
-11.97
-13.04
Interest expense
-2.45
-3.15
-3.07
-4.35
Other income
1.38
3.11
3.62
2.84
Profit before tax
2.11
30.06
39.77
16.5
Taxes
-10.15
-1.26
-14.3
-0.97
Tax rate
-479.75
-4.21
-35.95
-5.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-8.03
28.79
25.47
15.52
Exceptional items
0
-3.21
0
0
Net profit
-8.03
25.58
25.47
15.52
yoy growth (%)
-131.41
0.45
64.06
3,417.94
NPM
-4.44
12.51
14.18
11.07
