iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,013.75
(0.28%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:19:51 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

180.81

204.52

179.6

140.22

yoy growth (%)

-11.59

13.87

28.08

465.15

Raw materials

-43.04

-36.89

-4.98

-6.88

As % of sales

23.8

18.03

2.77

4.91

Employee costs

-18.34

-18.07

-15.21

-14.51

As % of sales

10.14

8.83

8.47

10.35

Other costs

-96.01

-94.36

-108.19

-87.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.1

46.14

60.23

62.58

Operating profit

23.4

55.18

51.21

31.07

OPM

12.94

26.98

28.51

22.15

Depreciation

-20.22

-25.08

-11.97

-13.04

Interest expense

-2.45

-3.15

-3.07

-4.35

Other income

1.38

3.11

3.62

2.84

Profit before tax

2.11

30.06

39.77

16.5

Taxes

-10.15

-1.26

-14.3

-0.97

Tax rate

-479.75

-4.21

-35.95

-5.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-8.03

28.79

25.47

15.52

Exceptional items

0

-3.21

0

0

Net profit

-8.03

25.58

25.47

15.52

yoy growth (%)

-131.41

0.45

64.06

3,417.94

NPM

-4.44

12.51

14.18

11.07

Chemfab Alka. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.