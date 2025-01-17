iifl-logo-icon 1
Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Key Ratios

980
(-1.72%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:39 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Chemfab Alkalis Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.59

Op profit growth

-57.7

EBIT growth

-86.46

Net profit growth

-131.95

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

12.87

26.91

EBIT margin

2.47

16.17

Net profit margin

-4.49

12.44

RoCE

1.36

RoNW

-0.74

RoA

-0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-5.78

18.26

Dividend per share

0

1.25

Cash EPS

-20.16

0.25

Book value per share

190.12

197.72

Valuation ratios

P/E

-21.72

5.09

P/CEPS

-6.22

361.67

P/B

0.66

0.47

EV/EBIDTA

8.31

2.91

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-501.39

-4.23

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

24.93

Inventory days

17.95

Creditor days

-53.28

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.82

-10.49

Net debt / equity

0.1

0.14

Net debt / op. profit

1.23

0.72

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-23.8

-18.03

Employee costs

-10.14

-8.83

Other costs

-53.17

-46.21

