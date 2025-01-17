Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.59
Op profit growth
-57.7
EBIT growth
-86.46
Net profit growth
-131.95
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
12.87
26.91
EBIT margin
2.47
16.17
Net profit margin
-4.49
12.44
RoCE
1.36
RoNW
-0.74
RoA
-0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-5.78
18.26
Dividend per share
0
1.25
Cash EPS
-20.16
0.25
Book value per share
190.12
197.72
Valuation ratios
P/E
-21.72
5.09
P/CEPS
-6.22
361.67
P/B
0.66
0.47
EV/EBIDTA
8.31
2.91
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-501.39
-4.23
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
24.93
Inventory days
17.95
Creditor days
-53.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.82
-10.49
Net debt / equity
0.1
0.14
Net debt / op. profit
1.23
0.72
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-23.8
-18.03
Employee costs
-10.14
-8.83
Other costs
-53.17
-46.21
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.