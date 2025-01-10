Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.64
14.28
14.13
14.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
378.25
349.03
284.19
253.45
Net Worth
392.89
363.31
298.32
267.56
Minority Interest
Debt
20.01
2.19
8.65
31.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
26.09
26.6
27.03
25.97
Total Liabilities
438.99
392.1
334
324.79
Fixed Assets
238.31
204.8
201.31
205.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
109.94
110.35
41.74
31.46
Deferred Tax Asset Net
52.1
57.83
66.77
68.75
Networking Capital
14.85
15.5
16.59
16.34
Inventories
15.43
16.94
11.84
9.29
Inventory Days
18.75
Sundry Debtors
21.22
21.73
21.44
15.16
Debtor Days
30.6
Other Current Assets
63.52
24.59
28.12
28.16
Sundry Creditors
-66.5
-33.21
-25.62
-23.72
Creditor Days
47.88
Other Current Liabilities
-18.82
-14.55
-19.19
-12.55
Cash
23.78
3.62
7.58
2.7
Total Assets
438.98
392.1
333.99
324.78
