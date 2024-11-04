|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|4 Nov 2024
|25 Oct 2024
|Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. ii. Allotment of shares under ESOP scheme. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and allotment of shares under the ESOP scheme for the employees. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2024 declare dividend subject to the approval of the Shareholders if any and allot equity shares to the employees those who have exercised their options. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. The outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results - 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.