Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Board Meeting

958.65
(-1.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:47 PM

Chemfab Alka. CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve i. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. ii. Allotment of shares under ESOP scheme. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.11.2024)
Board Meeting25 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting8 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and allotment of shares under the ESOP scheme for the employees. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 20248 May 2024
Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31st March 2024 declare dividend subject to the approval of the Shareholders if any and allot equity shares to the employees those who have exercised their options. Outcome of the Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
Chemfab Alkalis Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the Quarter Ended 31st December 2023. The outcome of the Board Meeting Financial Results - 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

