Chemfab Alkalis Ltd Summary

Chemfab Alkalis Limited, formerly known as Teamec Chlorates Limited was incorporated on 06 May, 2009. The name of the Company was changed from Teamec Chlorates Limited to Chemfab Alkalis Limited on July 21, 2017, vide Revised Certi?cate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation dated 30 March 2017. The Company is a manufacturer of caustic soda lye, ?akes, liquid chlorine, hydrogen gas, PVCO Pipes and other products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing of basic inorganic chemicals and PVCO Pipes. In 1985, Company was first to install the Monopolar Electrolysers from M/s. Chlorine Engineers Corporation, Japan (CEC). The Company has repeated history by introducing, for the first time in the Country, a new BiTACr Electrolysers from CEC, Japan.In 2013, the Company completely replaced the existing Fire Hydrant System, which had pipes running underground with a new fully automatic system along with the hydrant pipes, above the ground level, to prevent corrosion of pipes and water leakages.The New Plant was commissioned during August 2014. The Company also replaced the old Caustic Concentration plant with a new Plant and this was commissioned in the month of March 2015. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Division Bench, Chennai had, vide its Order dated 30th March 2017, approved the Scheme of Arrangement and Amalgamation of the Company with the erstwhile Teamec Chlorates Limited. Prior to amalgamation, Teamec Chlorates Limited had manufactured Sodium Chlorate (lye and crystal) with an installed capacity of 31.57 MT per day and Hydrogen whose capacity is linked to Sodium Chlorate Production at the plant at Gundlapalli (Village), in Maddipadu district of Andhra Pradesh.On 30 May 2017, the Company allotted 1,31,02,424 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the Shareholders of the Company and 7,28,080 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each were issued to the existing Shareholders of the Company post reduction of Share Capital as per the Scheme of Amalgamation.In November 2019, the Company received BIS approval for PVCO Pipes. The Company incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary namely Chemfab Alkalis Karaikal Limited on December 19, 2019.The Company increased its production capacity from 125 tpd to 155 tpd during April 2021 and is closely following up with the government authorities to further scale up the operations to 200 tpd.The Company commissioned the state-of-the-art RO Plant with Treated Sewage Water as feed in March 2021. This RO Plant has a capacity to produce 1 MLD of process water from either the Treated Sewage Water or from Seawater. This has enhanced strong commitment of the Company towards preservation of natural resources and at the same time will help to scale up the operations to 200 TPD. Further the business plans are firmed up for the green field project expansion at Karaikal location through wholly owned subsidiary company, viz., Chemfab Alkalis Karaikal Limited.The Company commissioned the second production line at the PVCO Plant in March, 2021.The Company obtained Certification of Registration for ISO 14001:2015 in Environmental Management System and OHSAS 18001:2007 systems to take care of critical operational areas. It also utilizes the services of professional bodies like Central Leather Research Institute (CLRI) / The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) / National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) as also consultants to continuously analyze and upgrade its operations. The Company have implemented Process Safety Management (PSM) to maintain the process safely of production plant from process development to process design, plant construction, operations & maintenance.